Kim Young-beom completes relay team
입력 2025.06.13 (03:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Next-generation swimming prodigy Kim Young-beom has shown remarkable growth in the 200m freestyle, despite it not being his main event, and has emerged as a hopeful prospect for the relay team.
In preparation for the 800m relay at next month's World Championships, Kim Young-beom competed in the 200m freestyle, which is not his main event.
Even with Olympic medalist Kim Woo-min beside him, he surged ahead to take the lead from the start!
He led until the 150m mark, but lost momentum in the final stretch, allowing Kim Woo-min to overtake him.
Nevertheless, he finished in second place with a time of 1 minute 46.13 seconds, which is better than the International Swimming Federation's standard record.
The relay team, which had been missing a fourth swimmer to stand shoulder to shoulder with Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Woo-min, and Lee Ho-jun, has now found its final piece with the emergence of 19-year-old swimming genius Kim Young-beom, who stands 195cm tall.
[Kim Young-beom/Swimming National Team: "I trained hard with my focus on the 200m, so I think it would be great if I prepare diligently for the upcoming World Championships and help our (relay) team win a medal."]
In preparation for the 800m relay at next month's World Championships, Kim Young-beom competed in the 200m freestyle, which is not his main event.
Even with Olympic medalist Kim Woo-min beside him, he surged ahead to take the lead from the start!
He led until the 150m mark, but lost momentum in the final stretch, allowing Kim Woo-min to overtake him.
Nevertheless, he finished in second place with a time of 1 minute 46.13 seconds, which is better than the International Swimming Federation's standard record.
The relay team, which had been missing a fourth swimmer to stand shoulder to shoulder with Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Woo-min, and Lee Ho-jun, has now found its final piece with the emergence of 19-year-old swimming genius Kim Young-beom, who stands 195cm tall.
[Kim Young-beom/Swimming National Team: "I trained hard with my focus on the 200m, so I think it would be great if I prepare diligently for the upcoming World Championships and help our (relay) team win a medal."]
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Young-beom completes relay team
-
- 입력 2025-06-13 03:05:05
Next-generation swimming prodigy Kim Young-beom has shown remarkable growth in the 200m freestyle, despite it not being his main event, and has emerged as a hopeful prospect for the relay team.
In preparation for the 800m relay at next month's World Championships, Kim Young-beom competed in the 200m freestyle, which is not his main event.
Even with Olympic medalist Kim Woo-min beside him, he surged ahead to take the lead from the start!
He led until the 150m mark, but lost momentum in the final stretch, allowing Kim Woo-min to overtake him.
Nevertheless, he finished in second place with a time of 1 minute 46.13 seconds, which is better than the International Swimming Federation's standard record.
The relay team, which had been missing a fourth swimmer to stand shoulder to shoulder with Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Woo-min, and Lee Ho-jun, has now found its final piece with the emergence of 19-year-old swimming genius Kim Young-beom, who stands 195cm tall.
[Kim Young-beom/Swimming National Team: "I trained hard with my focus on the 200m, so I think it would be great if I prepare diligently for the upcoming World Championships and help our (relay) team win a medal."]
In preparation for the 800m relay at next month's World Championships, Kim Young-beom competed in the 200m freestyle, which is not his main event.
Even with Olympic medalist Kim Woo-min beside him, he surged ahead to take the lead from the start!
He led until the 150m mark, but lost momentum in the final stretch, allowing Kim Woo-min to overtake him.
Nevertheless, he finished in second place with a time of 1 minute 46.13 seconds, which is better than the International Swimming Federation's standard record.
The relay team, which had been missing a fourth swimmer to stand shoulder to shoulder with Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Woo-min, and Lee Ho-jun, has now found its final piece with the emergence of 19-year-old swimming genius Kim Young-beom, who stands 195cm tall.
[Kim Young-beom/Swimming National Team: "I trained hard with my focus on the 200m, so I think it would be great if I prepare diligently for the upcoming World Championships and help our (relay) team win a medal."]
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.