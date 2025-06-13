Kim Young-beom completes relay team

동영상 고정 취소

Next-generation swimming prodigy Kim Young-beom has shown remarkable growth in the 200m freestyle, despite it not being his main event, and has emerged as a hopeful prospect for the relay team.



In preparation for the 800m relay at next month's World Championships, Kim Young-beom competed in the 200m freestyle, which is not his main event.



Even with Olympic medalist Kim Woo-min beside him, he surged ahead to take the lead from the start!



He led until the 150m mark, but lost momentum in the final stretch, allowing Kim Woo-min to overtake him.



Nevertheless, he finished in second place with a time of 1 minute 46.13 seconds, which is better than the International Swimming Federation's standard record.



The relay team, which had been missing a fourth swimmer to stand shoulder to shoulder with Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Woo-min, and Lee Ho-jun, has now found its final piece with the emergence of 19-year-old swimming genius Kim Young-beom, who stands 195cm tall.



[Kim Young-beom/Swimming National Team: "I trained hard with my focus on the 200m, so I think it would be great if I prepare diligently for the upcoming World Championships and help our (relay) team win a medal."]



