[News Today] Lee names 3 independent counsels
[LEAD]
Following swift approval of recommendations from the National Assembly, President Lee Jae-myung appointed special counsels for what are being called the three major independent investigations. The newly named counsels now have up to 20 days to prepare. Full-scale probes are expected to begin as early as the end of this month or by early next month.
[REPORT]
President Lee Jae-myung on late Thursday designated three independent counsels to each investigate former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charge, various allegations involving his wife, and the death of a Marine in 2023.
Lee designated Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, as the special counsel on insurrection.
Cho issued a statement saying he will be meticulous just like officials of the past who penned historical records and vowed to carry out his duty solely based on the 'logic of investigation.'
Min Joong-ki, former head of the Seoul Central District Court, was named to lead a probe into former first lady Kim Keon-hee.
Min Joong-ki / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
I believe the case was highly socially controversial. Therefore an objective perspective is necessary.
And the president named Lee Myung-hyun, a former senior official at the Defense Ministry's prosecutors office to investigate allegations surrounding the disputed death of a Marine.
Lee Myung-hyun / Special counsel on Marine death
I will clearly uncover the truth surrounding the death regardless of external pressure and other factors.
Earlier Thursday, following Lee's request, the Democratic Party and Rebuilding Korea Party recommended six candidates for the three special counsels. Lee designated two recommended by the DP and one recommended by the RKP.
With the recommendation and nomination processes complete, following a maximum 20 day preparation period for setting up the probe teams, full-fledged investigations are set to begin as early as later this month or early next month at the latest.
It will be a massive independent counsel probe with the insurrection team able to receive 60 dispatched prosecutors. The team probing the former first lady can be assisted with 40 prosecutors and the Marine's death team 20, for a total of 120 prosecutors in action.
