[News Today] “Stop hostility and restore dialogue”
입력 2025.06.13 (15:59) 수정 2025.06.13 (16:00)
[LEAD]
President Lee Jae-myung, who has long emphasized that peace is the economy, called for an end to exhaustive hostile acts between the two Koreas. He also vowed to swiftly restore communication channels for dialogue.
[REPORT]
President Lee Jae-myung has vowed all-out efforts to achieve peace, coexistence and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee said that in an address marking the 25th anniversary of the joint declaration signed at the first inter-Korean summit on June 15, 2000. The address was read on the president's behalf by presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho.
The president vowed to halt exhaustive hostile acts and resume dialogue and cooperation instead.
Lee said the suspended inter-Korean communication channels will be restored quickly.
Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs (pres. address)
We’ll transform hostility and confrontation into reconciliation and cooperation, work to ease military tensions, create atmosphere of peace on the Peninsula.
Lee said peace is the economy and pledged to restore a crisis management system to prevent accidental clashes and de-escalate tensions.
Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs (pres. address)
Creating a peaceful peninsula is an important task of the government. History showed that when peace is shaken, the economy, national security and daily life are all undermined.
The president said time on the Korean Peninsula was quickly turned back over the past three years, and stressed the importance of carrying on the spirit of the joint inter-Korean declaration.
He added that changing the "Korean Peninsula risk" to a "Korean Peninsula premium" is a win-win strategy for both Koreas.
