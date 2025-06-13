News Today

[News Today] Silence brings relief to border residents

입력 2025.06.13 (15:59) 수정 2025.06.13 (16:00)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
After South Korea stopped its loudspeaker broadcasts, North Korea quickly followed suit, ending its own noise transmissions. For residents near the border, the change was instant. Many now say they can finally sleep as they welcomed the quiet.

[REPORT]
Wolgot-myeon of Gimpo is located just across a river from North Korea.

North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts used to blast here, but on Thursday it was quiet.

As South Korea suspended its loudspeaker broadcasts targeting the North, the latter has apparently followed suit halting its own broadcasts.

Han Kyung-shik / Gimpo resident
It used to be very hectic and noisy. I couldn't sleep. But now it has stopped and is very quiet.

About an hour away by car, here's another village located close to the inter-Korean border.

It used to be filled with noise from North Korean loudspeakers, but now you can even hear the sound of bugs in the wild.

Chung Jung-sook / Paju resident
It's no longer noisy. So I slept really well last night.

Things have also changed in Ganghwa, where residents were sleep-deprived because of the noise blasting day and night and the local livestock sector had sustained losses.

In September last year, this village in Ganghwa was filled with creepy, spine-chilling sounds from the North Korean loudspeakers.

But on Thursday, all you could hear was the sound of the wind.

On Wednesday night, there was even a song playing.

Chae Gap-sook, Kim Seon-ok / Ganghwa-gun residents
I could hear it vaguely, because it's close. In the morning, all the noise was gone.

Residents living close to the inter-Korean border had to suffer from noise from North Korean propaganda speakers for almost a year since July last year.

They hope that the regained peace and quiet is not temporary.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Silence brings relief to border residents
    • 입력 2025-06-13 15:59:18
    • 수정2025-06-13 16:00:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
After South Korea stopped its loudspeaker broadcasts, North Korea quickly followed suit, ending its own noise transmissions. For residents near the border, the change was instant. Many now say they can finally sleep as they welcomed the quiet.

[REPORT]
Wolgot-myeon of Gimpo is located just across a river from North Korea.

North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts used to blast here, but on Thursday it was quiet.

As South Korea suspended its loudspeaker broadcasts targeting the North, the latter has apparently followed suit halting its own broadcasts.

Han Kyung-shik / Gimpo resident
It used to be very hectic and noisy. I couldn't sleep. But now it has stopped and is very quiet.

About an hour away by car, here's another village located close to the inter-Korean border.

It used to be filled with noise from North Korean loudspeakers, but now you can even hear the sound of bugs in the wild.

Chung Jung-sook / Paju resident
It's no longer noisy. So I slept really well last night.

Things have also changed in Ganghwa, where residents were sleep-deprived because of the noise blasting day and night and the local livestock sector had sustained losses.

In September last year, this village in Ganghwa was filled with creepy, spine-chilling sounds from the North Korean loudspeakers.

But on Thursday, all you could hear was the sound of the wind.

On Wednesday night, there was even a song playing.

Chae Gap-sook, Kim Seon-ok / Ganghwa-gun residents
I could hear it vaguely, because it's close. In the morning, all the noise was gone.

Residents living close to the inter-Korean border had to suffer from noise from North Korean propaganda speakers for almost a year since July last year.

They hope that the regained peace and quiet is not temporary.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 더불어민주당 새 원내대표에 친명 3선 김병기 선출

[속보] 더불어민주당 새 원내대표에 친명 3선 김병기 선출
이스라엘, 이란 핵시설 전격 타격…중동 위기 최고조

이스라엘, 이란 핵시설 전격 타격…중동 위기 최고조
서울 대치동 은마아파트 공사현장서 2명 매몰…1명 사망

서울 대치동 은마아파트 공사현장서 2명 매몰…1명 사망
“군부대 외곽 철조망 잘렸다”…군부대서 외부 침입 흔적 발견돼 수사

“군부대 외곽 철조망 잘렸다”…군부대서 외부 침입 흔적 발견돼 수사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.