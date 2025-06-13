[News Today] Silence brings relief to border residents
[LEAD]
After South Korea stopped its loudspeaker broadcasts, North Korea quickly followed suit, ending its own noise transmissions. For residents near the border, the change was instant. Many now say they can finally sleep as they welcomed the quiet.
[REPORT]
Wolgot-myeon of Gimpo is located just across a river from North Korea.
North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts used to blast here, but on Thursday it was quiet.
As South Korea suspended its loudspeaker broadcasts targeting the North, the latter has apparently followed suit halting its own broadcasts.
Han Kyung-shik / Gimpo resident
It used to be very hectic and noisy. I couldn't sleep. But now it has stopped and is very quiet.
About an hour away by car, here's another village located close to the inter-Korean border.
It used to be filled with noise from North Korean loudspeakers, but now you can even hear the sound of bugs in the wild.
Chung Jung-sook / Paju resident
It's no longer noisy. So I slept really well last night.
Things have also changed in Ganghwa, where residents were sleep-deprived because of the noise blasting day and night and the local livestock sector had sustained losses.
In September last year, this village in Ganghwa was filled with creepy, spine-chilling sounds from the North Korean loudspeakers.
But on Thursday, all you could hear was the sound of the wind.
On Wednesday night, there was even a song playing.
Chae Gap-sook, Kim Seon-ok / Ganghwa-gun residents
I could hear it vaguely, because it's close. In the morning, all the noise was gone.
Residents living close to the inter-Korean border had to suffer from noise from North Korean propaganda speakers for almost a year since July last year.
They hope that the regained peace and quiet is not temporary.
