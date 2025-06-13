[News Today] Yoon refuses 2nd police summons

Facing police investigation for allegedly obstructing an arrest, former president Yoon Suk Yeol has once again failed to appear for questioning. In response, police promptly issued a third summons, demanding his appearance by the 19th of this month.



Police had summoned ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol for the second time on Thursday.



But he failed to show up even after the scheduled time passed.



He refused to respond to the police summons again just as he did for the first one on June 5th.



Yoon's team even notified in advance that he would not attend, claiming that the charges cannot be recognized and the police investigation process was unlawful.



They're summoning him for the parts that cannot be considered a crime. There was no execution of official duties and Yoon had nothing to do with it.



Police waited until the afternoon, way past the pre-fixed time, but they immediately issued a third summons after working hours ended at 6 p.m.



Police said they sent a third request for appearance because the former president needed to be questioned face-to-face.



The next summons date is June 19th.



If Yoon refuses the third summons as well, police may consider requesting an arrest warrant or using other means to force him to appear.



The former president is accused of obstructing the Corruption Investigation Office's execution of an arrest warrant while he was still in office and waiting for his impeachment hearing.



Also, he is charged with ordering military commanders involved in martial law to delete the records on secure phones on December 7th, four days after he declared martial law.