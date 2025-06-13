[News Today] KF-16 fire due to pilot error

News Today

[LEAD]
The recent KF-16 fighter jet accident during training in the U.S. has been traced to pilot error, not a mechanical fault. The jet had lined up on a taxiway instead of the runway. As it tried to take off, the control tower caught the mistake and ordered an immediate stop. The crash happened in the rush to abort.

[REPORT]
A multinational aerial exercise is underway at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

Three KF-16 combat jets belonging to the South Korean Air Force went out for training as a team.

The aircraft left the parking ramp but the first jet mistakenly entered the taxiway, as wide as but shorter than the runway.

The other two jets followed.

The first jet took off without incident but the control tower, upon finding the second jet taxing to take off, urgently instructed it to cancel the takeoff.

But the jet ran out of stopping distance on the shorter taxiway and went into a nearby grassed area. Two pilots made an emergency escape as sparks flew out of the fuselage.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire - whether the outside fuel tank ruptured when the jet rubbed against the grass or if a foreign object was sucked into the engine.

The third fighter jet saw what happened and did not attempt to take off.

The pilots of all three jets didn't know that they had mistaken the taxiway as the runway.

The South Korean Air Force determined that the accident wasn't caused by a defective plane and resumed the aerial training of the KF-16 aircraft.

Jang Dong-ha / Seoul public affairs office, Air Force
It was confirmed the accident wasn't caused by jet's mechanical defect, so the Air Force will continue drill participation.

The mistaken bombing on a residential area by the KF-16 jet last March also occurred when the second jet followed the error of the first jet's pilot.

The Air Force said they sincerely apologize for the latest accident and again promised to take effective measures.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.