[News Today] Unsold homes pile up in provinces

입력 2025-06-13 15:59:49 수정 2025-06-13 16:01:10 News Today





[LEAD]

Unsold homes are piling up across South Korea's provincial cities. Even with price cuts, buyers are nowhere to be found. This is leading to wider housing market gaps between Seoul and the regions. In some areas, the number of completed but unsold units has hit a 12-year high.



[REPORT]

An apartment complex in Daegu city that is under construction before residents begin to move in next year.



Subscriptions for sale took place last month and for 540 slots, only 18 people applied.



For a competition rate of 0.03 to 1.



In stark contrast, a similar event held in the capital region the same day drew over 43-thousand people just in the priority qualification group.



This gaping difference between the wider capital area and other provinces is also testified by the sheer volume of unsold units.



The number of unsold homes nationwide is on a decline at around 67-thousand but the bigger problem lies with fully constructed houses that remain unsold.



This figure has hit the highest level in eleven years and eight months, recording around 26-thousand units across the country. And over 80% of this total are located in the provinces.



Some construction firms, in a dire financial state, are offering huge discounts.



One apartment complex in Daegu promoted a discount of 100 million won, just under 74-thousand dollars last year but even after nearly a year, homes are not being snatched away.



Nearby realtor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

There are nearly no sales. Even at reduced prices, there are no inquiries. Daegu is filled with unsold homes.



Builders are trying to hold out the best they can by keeping provincial orders at a minimum.



Construction firm official/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

We are tightening belts. Sales must proceed to retrieve construction costs. Without this, the situation remains challenging.



The government has rolled out countermeasures including the purchase of 3,000 fully built unsold homes through the Korea Land & Housing Corporation but their cumulative volume continues to pile up every month.