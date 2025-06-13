News Today

[News Today] Unsold homes pile up in provinces

입력 2025.06.13 (15:59) 수정 2025.06.13 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Unsold homes are piling up across South Korea's provincial cities. Even with price cuts, buyers are nowhere to be found. This is leading to wider housing market gaps between Seoul and the regions. In some areas, the number of completed but unsold units has hit a 12-year high.

[REPORT]
An apartment complex in Daegu city that is under construction before residents begin to move in next year.

Subscriptions for sale took place last month and for 540 slots, only 18 people applied.

For a competition rate of 0.03 to 1.

In stark contrast, a similar event held in the capital region the same day drew over 43-thousand people just in the priority qualification group.

This gaping difference between the wider capital area and other provinces is also testified by the sheer volume of unsold units.

The number of unsold homes nationwide is on a decline at around 67-thousand but the bigger problem lies with fully constructed houses that remain unsold.

This figure has hit the highest level in eleven years and eight months, recording around 26-thousand units across the country. And over 80% of this total are located in the provinces.

Some construction firms, in a dire financial state, are offering huge discounts.

One apartment complex in Daegu promoted a discount of 100 million won, just under 74-thousand dollars last year but even after nearly a year, homes are not being snatched away.

Nearby realtor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
There are nearly no sales. Even at reduced prices, there are no inquiries. Daegu is filled with unsold homes.

Builders are trying to hold out the best they can by keeping provincial orders at a minimum.

Construction firm official/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
We are tightening belts. Sales must proceed to retrieve construction costs. Without this, the situation remains challenging.

The government has rolled out countermeasures including the purchase of 3,000 fully built unsold homes through the Korea Land & Housing Corporation but their cumulative volume continues to pile up every month.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Unsold homes pile up in provinces
    • 입력 2025-06-13 15:59:49
    • 수정2025-06-13 16:01:10
    News Today

[LEAD]
Unsold homes are piling up across South Korea's provincial cities. Even with price cuts, buyers are nowhere to be found. This is leading to wider housing market gaps between Seoul and the regions. In some areas, the number of completed but unsold units has hit a 12-year high.

[REPORT]
An apartment complex in Daegu city that is under construction before residents begin to move in next year.

Subscriptions for sale took place last month and for 540 slots, only 18 people applied.

For a competition rate of 0.03 to 1.

In stark contrast, a similar event held in the capital region the same day drew over 43-thousand people just in the priority qualification group.

This gaping difference between the wider capital area and other provinces is also testified by the sheer volume of unsold units.

The number of unsold homes nationwide is on a decline at around 67-thousand but the bigger problem lies with fully constructed houses that remain unsold.

This figure has hit the highest level in eleven years and eight months, recording around 26-thousand units across the country. And over 80% of this total are located in the provinces.

Some construction firms, in a dire financial state, are offering huge discounts.

One apartment complex in Daegu promoted a discount of 100 million won, just under 74-thousand dollars last year but even after nearly a year, homes are not being snatched away.

Nearby realtor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
There are nearly no sales. Even at reduced prices, there are no inquiries. Daegu is filled with unsold homes.

Builders are trying to hold out the best they can by keeping provincial orders at a minimum.

Construction firm official/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
We are tightening belts. Sales must proceed to retrieve construction costs. Without this, the situation remains challenging.

The government has rolled out countermeasures including the purchase of 3,000 fully built unsold homes through the Korea Land & Housing Corporation but their cumulative volume continues to pile up every month.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 더불어민주당 새 원내대표에 친명 3선 김병기 선출

[속보] 더불어민주당 새 원내대표에 친명 3선 김병기 선출
이스라엘, 이란 핵시설 전격 타격…중동 위기 최고조

이스라엘, 이란 핵시설 전격 타격…중동 위기 최고조
서울 대치동 은마아파트 공사현장서 2명 매몰…1명 사망

서울 대치동 은마아파트 공사현장서 2명 매몰…1명 사망
“군부대 외곽 철조망 잘렸다”…군부대서 외부 침입 흔적 발견돼 수사

“군부대 외곽 철조망 잘렸다”…군부대서 외부 침입 흔적 발견돼 수사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.