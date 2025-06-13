News Today

[News Today] KBS presents ‘Krazy Rich Korean’

[LEAD]
We now take an early look at KBS's new weekend variety show premiering this week. The new show featurs some of the most iconic Korean figures from entertainment and beyond.

[REPORT]
Jeon Hyun-moo / Host, 'Krazy Rich Korean'
It reminds me of my humble beginnings. This show is optimized to air on KBS as a public broadcaster.

A new KBS show titled "Krazy Rich Korean" hosted by entertainer Jeon Hyun-moo premieres this Sunday.

It's a reality show featuring outstanding Koreans who have earned global recognition in their respective fields.

In addition to Jeon, the show is co-hosted by former pro-golfer Pak Seri, actress Ji Ye-eun and YouTuber Kwak Tube.

The press event held to introduce "Krazy Rich Korean" drew the spotlight by featuring world-renowned cellist and conductor Chang Han-na.

She appears in the pilot episode.

This marks Chang's first-ever appearance in such a variety show.

She says she hopes to publicize the joy of classical music to viewers.

