[News Today] KBS presents ‘Krazy Rich Korean’
[LEAD]
We now take an early look at KBS's new weekend variety show premiering this week. The new show featurs some of the most iconic Korean figures from entertainment and beyond.
[REPORT]
Jeon Hyun-moo / Host, 'Krazy Rich Korean'
It reminds me of my humble beginnings. This show is optimized to air on KBS as a public broadcaster.
A new KBS show titled "Krazy Rich Korean" hosted by entertainer Jeon Hyun-moo premieres this Sunday.
It's a reality show featuring outstanding Koreans who have earned global recognition in their respective fields.
In addition to Jeon, the show is co-hosted by former pro-golfer Pak Seri, actress Ji Ye-eun and YouTuber Kwak Tube.
The press event held to introduce "Krazy Rich Korean" drew the spotlight by featuring world-renowned cellist and conductor Chang Han-na.
She appears in the pilot episode.
This marks Chang's first-ever appearance in such a variety show.
She says she hopes to publicize the joy of classical music to viewers.
