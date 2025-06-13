[News Today] KBS presents ‘Krazy Rich Korean’

We now take an early look at KBS's new weekend variety show premiering this week. The new show featurs some of the most iconic Korean figures from entertainment and beyond.



Jeon Hyun-moo / Host, 'Krazy Rich Korean'

It reminds me of my humble beginnings. This show is optimized to air on KBS as a public broadcaster.



A new KBS show titled "Krazy Rich Korean" hosted by entertainer Jeon Hyun-moo premieres this Sunday.



It's a reality show featuring outstanding Koreans who have earned global recognition in their respective fields.



In addition to Jeon, the show is co-hosted by former pro-golfer Pak Seri, actress Ji Ye-eun and YouTuber Kwak Tube.



The press event held to introduce "Krazy Rich Korean" drew the spotlight by featuring world-renowned cellist and conductor Chang Han-na.



She appears in the pilot episode.



This marks Chang's first-ever appearance in such a variety show.



She says she hopes to publicize the joy of classical music to viewers.