DP floor leader elected

Kim Byung-kee, a three-term lawmaker, has been elected as the new floor leader of the Democratic Party.



Floor leader Kim has stated that he will eradicate insurrection forces within a year.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



Democratic Party's three-term lawmaker Kim Byung-kee has been elected as the first ruling party floor leader under the Lee Jae-myung administration.



He succeeded in securing a majority of votes, defeating his competitor, Seo Young-kyo.



Floor leader Kim, who previously served as the head of the National Intelligence Service's personnel department, first entered the National Assembly after being elected in the 20th general election.



As a prominent member of the pro-Lee faction, he served as the chief deputy secretary-general in Lee Jae-myung's first leadership and was the head of the organization committee during the recent presidential election.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I will dedicate everything to supporting the success of the Lee Jae-myung administration and rebuilding South Korea."]



New floor leader Kim Byung-kee emphasized that he will eradicate insurrection forces within a year and handle reform tasks in the prosecution and judiciary swiftly and decisively.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Those responsible for insurrection will not be allowed to return to society again. The next six months will be the golden time for reform."]



He is expected to accelerate the promotion of the supplementary budget and amendments to commercial law while coordinating with the presidential office.



The timing for processing current legislative issues, including the amendment to the criminal procedure law for the 'suspension of the president's trial,' also needs to be coordinated.



As he has stated his intention to eliminate insurrection forces while promoting cooperation, how he maintains his stance towards the opposition party will be a key issue.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader/June 10: "I will skillfully engage in both official negotiations with the opposition and unofficial behind-the-scenes discussions."]



Floor leader Kim is expected to finalize the selection of the floor leadership this weekend and discuss the timing for processing legislation.



The counterpart floor leader from the People Power Party will be elected on June 16.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



