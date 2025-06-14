News 9

Israel strikes Iran

입력 2025.06.14 (00:10)

[Anchor]

Israel cited the imminent development of nuclear weapons by Iran, which they perceive as a threat, as the reason for their attack.

This attack also coincided with a critical moment in the stalled nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The United States was informed of the airstrike in advance but was unable to prevent it.

We have reporter Park Seok-ho.

[Report]

Israel's greatest security threat is the possibility of the hostile nation Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Israel claims that Iran has produced over 400 kg of highly enriched uranium and is on the verge of converting it into nuclear weapons.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine."]

Israel also saw an opportunity in having recently subdued pro-Iran factions like Hamas and Hezbollah, which follow Iran's directives.

[Israel Katz/Israeli Defense Minister: "We have dealt with Iran's proxy forces over the past year and a half. Now we are dealing with the head of the snake."]

However, the attack posed a risk of derailing the nuclear negotiations that the Trump administration had engaged in with a firm resolve, and Israel timed its actions as the negotiations were stagnating and nearing collapse.

[Negar Mortazavi/Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy: "They do realise that this is a bait by the Israelis because the main thing that they have been trying to stop is diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran."]

The United States used the possibility of Israel's airstrike as a pressure card in negotiations with Iran but was unable to persuade Iran, and ultimately, the airstrike became a reality.

The United States, having been informed of Israel's attack plans in advance, could not stop the operation.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

