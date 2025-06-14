YES24 resumes services

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The online bookstore YES24, which was paralyzed due to a hacking attack, has resumed some services after five days.



The delay in recovery work is being evaluated as unusual.



Reporter Kang Na-ru has investigated the reasons behind this.



[Report]



Notices have been posted in various locations of the bookstore operated by YES24.



It states that due to a system error, membership registration and book searches in the store are not possible.



[YES24 bookstore employee/Voice altered: "You can't register points or make gift card payments... (Oh really? Do you know when this will be restored?) We don't know either."]



On June 9, YES24 was hit by a so-called 'ransomware' attack, where data was encrypted and stolen, followed by a demand for money.



Since the hacking, the website and smartphone app have been down for nearly a week.



Compared to other hacking cases that are usually restored within a day, this situation is being evaluated as unusual.



Experts point to the backup server as a key element in responding to ransomware.



[Yeom Heung-yeol/Emeritus Professor, Soonchunhyang University Department of Information Security: "If this backup data always exists, it may not be advantageous for the attacker who created the ransomware to receive money. So usually, before locking the data, they look for the backup system and eliminate that first."]



There are also criticisms that YES24's insistence on conducting only its own investigation right after the hacking exacerbated the damage.



As the recovery was delayed, users expressed dissatisfaction, questioning whether they could trust YES24's announcement that there was no indication of personal information leakage.



YES24 has resumed some services after five days of the incident and stated that it will normalize all services by this weekend at the latest.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!