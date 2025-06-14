Crackdown on online threats

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Investigations are underway into individuals who posted threatening messages during the presidential election targeting then-candidate Lee Jae-myung, with some now referred to the prosecution.



A separate case involving a threat to assassinate former President Yoon Suk Yeol is also under police investigation.



Authorities have emphasized that even without intent to act, such threats are clear criminal offenses and will be dealt with strictly.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



In April, threatening messages targeting then-presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung were posted online one after another.



The content included statements like "We are recruiting an assassination squad for Lee Jae-myung."



The police have handed over three individuals who wrote such messages to the prosecution on charges of threats.



During police investigations, they admitted to writing the threatening messages but claimed, "It was a joke," and "There was no actual intention to carry it out."



However, the police stated that posting threats of harm or assassination, regardless of intent, is a clear criminal act and that they will handle it judicially.



Threatening statements that are not in written form are also under investigation.



[Streamer A/June 3/Voice altered: "Hey, can't someone go and assassinate him? Come on, please XX."]



[YouTuber B/June 7/Voice altered: "Before the election, if we want to kill this XX, we need to do it now. Ask an American to send a gun.]



Police are reviewing what legal charges can be brought against those who made such comments.



The police are also tracking down the individual who posted a threat against former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



In a separate case, a man in his 50s who posted threatening messages about President Lee Jae-myung’s son’s wedding, including phrases like “eradicate them all at once,” has been charged with “public threats,” a more serious offense than general intimidation.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



