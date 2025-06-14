News 9

Heavy rain hits Jeju

입력 2025.06.14 (00:10)

[Anchor]

Today (6.13), rain fell mainly in the southern regions, and overnight, most areas nationwide will experience rain.

In particular, heavy rain is forecasted for Jeju and the southern coast until tomorrow morning (6.14), and there is also a forecast for rain across the country on Sunday.

Weather specialist Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

Raindrops begin to fall in the harbor where boats are docked.

Within just 30 minutes, the rain becomes heavy enough to obscure the CCTV screen.

The rain that fell today, mainly in the southern regions, expanded into the Chungcheong area in the afternoon.

Overnight, rain will also fall in the metropolitan area and Gangwon region.

In particular, heavy rain of up to 50mm per hour is forecasted for Jeju Island, the southern coast, and the vicinity of Jirisan until tomorrow morning.

The expected rainfall by tomorrow is up to 250mm in the mountainous areas of Jeju and up to 120 to 150mm on the southern coast.

The reason for the intensifying rain overnight is that rain clouds continue to develop in the southwestern part of the country.

The stationary front that brought monsoon rain to Jeju has retreated towards the Japanese archipelago, but a low-pressure system located near Taiwan is drawing tropical moisture onto the Korean Peninsula.

This rain is expected to mostly stop by tomorrow afternoon, but there will be rain again nationwide on Sunday, the day after tomorrow (6.15).

The warm and humid air covering the Korean Peninsula is expected to collide with cold air from the north, bringing chaotic rain accompanied by thunder and gusts.

[Kong Sang-min / Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "On the 15th and 16th, strong rain is expected mainly in the central region due to the cold air coming down from the north."]

The rain will continue until Monday morning next week, and there is also a forecast for rain in the central region later in the week.

The Meteorological Administration stated that the start of the monsoon in the central region will depend on the movement of the stationary front.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

신방실
신방실 기자

공지·정정

