News 9

Med student gets 30 years for murder

입력 2025.06.14 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A medical student who murdered his girlfriend near Gangnam Station in Seoul last year has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by the appellate court.

The court increased the sentence from the first trial, stating that the method of the crime was brutal and that it was difficult to find any humanity in the defendant.

This is a report by Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

A man in his 20s, identified as Choi, is accused of murdering his girlfriend on the rooftop of a building near Gangnam Station in May last year.

At the time, he was a medical student and it was investigated that he wielded a weapon during a dispute over their breakup.

[Choi/Voice altered: "(Do you have anything to say to the victim's family?) I'm sorry."]

The Seoul High Court sentenced Choi to 30 years in prison, which is four years longer than the 26 years imposed in the first trial for the murder charge.

The court stated, "The crime was committed under a meticulous plan and the method was extremely brutal," adding, "There was a clear intent to kill the victim."

It further pointed out that Choi "showed a tendency to evade responsibility by shifting it onto the victim and her family without making any efforts for victim recovery," and that "the victim's family and acquaintances are expressing their pain and suffering, pleading for severe punishment."

Finding that a prison sentence alone was not enough to prevent future crimes, the court also imposed five years of probation—something the first trial had dismissed.

Previously, the prosecution requested the court to impose the death penalty in both the first and second trials, and the victim's mother and other family members appeared in court as witnesses to plead for severe punishment.

During the first trial, a mental evaluation was conducted at the request of Choi's side, and the evaluation concluded that he was not in a state of mental disorder at the time of the crime.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Med student gets 30 years for murder
    • 입력 2025-06-14 00:09:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

A medical student who murdered his girlfriend near Gangnam Station in Seoul last year has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by the appellate court.

The court increased the sentence from the first trial, stating that the method of the crime was brutal and that it was difficult to find any humanity in the defendant.

This is a report by Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

A man in his 20s, identified as Choi, is accused of murdering his girlfriend on the rooftop of a building near Gangnam Station in May last year.

At the time, he was a medical student and it was investigated that he wielded a weapon during a dispute over their breakup.

[Choi/Voice altered: "(Do you have anything to say to the victim's family?) I'm sorry."]

The Seoul High Court sentenced Choi to 30 years in prison, which is four years longer than the 26 years imposed in the first trial for the murder charge.

The court stated, "The crime was committed under a meticulous plan and the method was extremely brutal," adding, "There was a clear intent to kill the victim."

It further pointed out that Choi "showed a tendency to evade responsibility by shifting it onto the victim and her family without making any efforts for victim recovery," and that "the victim's family and acquaintances are expressing their pain and suffering, pleading for severe punishment."

Finding that a prison sentence alone was not enough to prevent future crimes, the court also imposed five years of probation—something the first trial had dismissed.

Previously, the prosecution requested the court to impose the death penalty in both the first and second trials, and the victim's mother and other family members appeared in court as witnesses to plead for severe punishment.

During the first trial, a mental evaluation was conducted at the request of Choi's side, and the evaluation concluded that he was not in a state of mental disorder at the time of the crime.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 <br>파괴”

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 파괴”
G7 앞두고 재계 회동…<br>관세 대응·성장 전략 논의

G7 앞두고 재계 회동…관세 대응·성장 전략 논의
대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회

대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회
오광수 민정수석 사퇴…<br>새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마

오광수 민정수석 사퇴…새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.