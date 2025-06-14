News 9

Moving truck halts trains

[Anchor]

Today (6.13), during the morning rush hour, a moving truck's ladder truck tipped over and covered the railway in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.

The operation of KTX and other trains passing through this area was suspended for about five hours, causing inconvenience to citizens.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.

[Report]

A moving company's ladder truck enters an apartment complex.

As it extends a ladder about 40 meters high, the entire vehicle tips over.

Around 8:20 AM today, a moving truck's ladder tipped over and covered the train tracks in an apartment complex in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.

[Lim Bong-sik/Apartment Manager/First Reporter: "If you look above, there are three yellow high-voltage lines. They were swaying. That area is sloped, so ladder trucks struggle to stay level."]

No one was injured in this accident, but due to a power supply disruption, some train operations, including KTX between Seoul Station and Haengsin Station, were suspended for about five hours and resumed in the afternoon after repair work.

The disruption in train operations during the morning rush hour caused significant inconvenience to citizens.

["Due to an overhead line issue, all trains to and from ground-level Seoul Station are suspended."]

Houses on the opposite side of the tracks were also affected.

As you can see behind me, the ladder truck part covered the rooftops of nearby houses, breaking solar panels and damaging various parts of the roofs.

[Nearby Resident: "There was a loud bang... (Hearing that it collapsed, we were a bit surprised.)"]

According to police investigations, the blood alcohol concentration of the ladder truck driver was at a level that would warrant a license suspension.

The driver stated that he had consumed alcohol the night before, and the police are investigating whether there is a connection to this accident.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

