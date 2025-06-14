Typhoon Wutip hits Hainan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first typhoon of the year, Wutip, is moving north along the southern coast of Hainan Island, China.



Hainan has been paralyzed by strong winds and heavy rain, with palm trees uprooted.



It is expected that the moisture brought by this typhoon will also affect our country.



Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.



[Report]



About a dozen crew members from a cargo ship are being transferred to a rescue vessel.



They are evacuating after encountering strong waves brought by the typhoon while sailing at sea.



Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of the year, is moving north along the western coast of Hainan Island, China.



Multiple weather warnings, including typhoon and heavy rain alerts, have been issued simultaneously across Hainan Island.



With winds reaching 30 meters per second, it is difficult to walk, and even thick trees have been unable to withstand the force and have broken.



[CCTV Reporter in China: "Even a tree thick enough for me to hug has been broken by the wind."]



The beaches, usually bustling with tourists, are now only battered by strong winds and rain, and all water sports and tourist operations have been suspended.



Schools at all levels have been closed, and flights and train services are being canceled one after another.



Palm trees uprooted by strong winds have blocked roads, disrupting vehicle traffic and causing widespread damage.



[Local Resident/Chinese Social Media: "This tree is over 20 years old, and all the coconuts have fallen. The coconut tree broke and fell."]



Chinese meteorological authorities have warned that some areas of Hainan Island could receive up to 400 millimeters of heavy rain by tomorrow morning.



Typhoon Wutip is forecasted to make landfall on the southern coast of Guangxi Province in China and weaken into a tropical depression early next week.



The large amount of moisture brought by Wutip is expected to affect our country as well.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!