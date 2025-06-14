Lotte leadoff trio injured

동영상 고정 취소

Today, four games in professional baseball were canceled due to rain.



With the competition for rankings fiercer than ever, Lotte has faced misfortune as their leadoff hitters, including Hwang Seong-bin and Yoon Dong-hee, have been injured, and now Jang Du-seong has also been affected.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.



[Report]



Hwang Seong-bin, who has been a consistent leadoff hitter for Lotte since the opening game of this season.



He suffered a finger fracture injury while sliding into first base after a surprise bunt on May 5.



It was an enthusiastic play, but the result was surgery.



With the leadoff hitter batting at a .320 average now out, manager Kim Tae-hyung's expression darkened.



[Commentary: "Hwang Seong-bin has left the field (during defense). He has been substituted."]



Yoon Dong-hee, who had a batting average of .299 and was the first to hit over the monster wall set up in the new Hanwha stadium, took over the leadoff position after Hwang Seong-bin but was sidelined due to a thigh muscle injury on June 6.



Consequently, Jang Du-seong, who has established himself as a regular this season, took on the leadoff role.



He also swung for three hits yesterday, helping lead the team to a comeback victory against KT, but in the 10th inning of extra time, he was hit in the side by a pick-off throw from Park Young-hyun, causing him to vomit blood and be taken away by ambulance.



[Commentary: "There is continuous bleeding. We need to stop the bleeding first."]



Jang Du-seong, diagnosed with pulmonary hemorrhage, fortunately was discharged after a day but is expected to focus on recovery for the time being.



With excellent outfield defensive skills, Kim Dong-hyuk and others are now on manager Kim Tae-hyung's mind as he contemplates who to use as the leadoff hitter.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



