Lotte leadoff trio injured
[Anchor]
Today, four games in professional baseball were canceled due to rain.
With the competition for rankings fiercer than ever, Lotte has faced misfortune as their leadoff hitters, including Hwang Seong-bin and Yoon Dong-hee, have been injured, and now Jang Du-seong has also been affected.
Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.
[Report]
Hwang Seong-bin, who has been a consistent leadoff hitter for Lotte since the opening game of this season.
He suffered a finger fracture injury while sliding into first base after a surprise bunt on May 5.
It was an enthusiastic play, but the result was surgery.
With the leadoff hitter batting at a .320 average now out, manager Kim Tae-hyung's expression darkened.
[Commentary: "Hwang Seong-bin has left the field (during defense). He has been substituted."]
Yoon Dong-hee, who had a batting average of .299 and was the first to hit over the monster wall set up in the new Hanwha stadium, took over the leadoff position after Hwang Seong-bin but was sidelined due to a thigh muscle injury on June 6.
Consequently, Jang Du-seong, who has established himself as a regular this season, took on the leadoff role.
He also swung for three hits yesterday, helping lead the team to a comeback victory against KT, but in the 10th inning of extra time, he was hit in the side by a pick-off throw from Park Young-hyun, causing him to vomit blood and be taken away by ambulance.
[Commentary: "There is continuous bleeding. We need to stop the bleeding first."]
Jang Du-seong, diagnosed with pulmonary hemorrhage, fortunately was discharged after a day but is expected to focus on recovery for the time being.
With excellent outfield defensive skills, Kim Dong-hyuk and others are now on manager Kim Tae-hyung's mind as he contemplates who to use as the leadoff hitter.
This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
