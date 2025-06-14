LG's rising duo shine
[Anchor]
Just like the close friendship between Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, professional basketball team LG also has its own dynamic duo.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok in Dubai, where the two rising stars of Korean basketball are gaining valuable experience at the Asian Champions League.
[Report]
In the scorching 40-degree heat, with jet lag and a relentless tournament schedule, it's been an exhausting journey for the players.
[Yang Jun-seok: "I sleep a lot, really. I’m sleeping very well."]
However, the two 2001-born friends, Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok, find joy even in a single souvenir chocolate.
[Yang Jun-seok: "Everyone is going crazy trying to get this chocolate from us. I had two, so I gave one to the (manager)."]
[Yoo Gi-sang: "I just ate it, and wow! It's different!"]
Although LG was eliminated in the group stage after two losses at the Asian Champions League, they still carry fond memories.
Like nailing a step-back three-pointer in front of an NBA veteran center.
[Yang Jun-seok: "Isn't it luck?"]
[Yoo Gi-sang: "It's a good story for later, haha."]
The performances of Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok, who scored double digits against world-class teams, are becoming a beacon of hope for the men's basketball national team, which has been struggling in international competitions, including the Asian Games.
[Yang Jun-seok/LG Guard: "The skills and techniques were much better than what I saw in videos, so I was really inspired..."]
[Yoo Gi-sang/LG Guard: "I feel like I'm coming up with plans on how to do well for Korea. As a younger generation, we will do our best to achieve good results."]
From college teammates to professional All-Stars, these two close friends now dream of leading Korean basketball into a new era and helping LG claim its first-ever championship.
[Yoo Gi-sang: "Actions speak louder than words."]
[Yang Jun-seok: "Let's do well!"]
This is Lee Mu-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.
