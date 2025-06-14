News 9

LG's rising duo shine

입력 2025.06.14 (00:10) 수정 2025.06.14 (00:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Just like the close friendship between Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, professional basketball team LG also has its own dynamic duo.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok in Dubai, where the two rising stars of Korean basketball are gaining valuable experience at the Asian Champions League.

[Report]

In the scorching 40-degree heat, with jet lag and a relentless tournament schedule, it's been an exhausting journey for the players.

[Yang Jun-seok: "I sleep a lot, really. I’m sleeping very well."]

However, the two 2001-born friends, Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok, find joy even in a single souvenir chocolate.

[Yang Jun-seok: "Everyone is going crazy trying to get this chocolate from us. I had two, so I gave one to the (manager)."]

[Yoo Gi-sang: "I just ate it, and wow! It's different!"]

Although LG was eliminated in the group stage after two losses at the Asian Champions League, they still carry fond memories.

Like nailing a step-back three-pointer in front of an NBA veteran center.

[Yang Jun-seok: "Isn't it luck?"]

[Yoo Gi-sang: "It's a good story for later, haha."]

The performances of Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok, who scored double digits against world-class teams, are becoming a beacon of hope for the men's basketball national team, which has been struggling in international competitions, including the Asian Games.

[Yang Jun-seok/LG Guard: "The skills and techniques were much better than what I saw in videos, so I was really inspired..."]

[Yoo Gi-sang/LG Guard: "I feel like I'm coming up with plans on how to do well for Korea. As a younger generation, we will do our best to achieve good results."]

From college teammates to professional All-Stars, these two close friends now dream of leading Korean basketball into a new era and helping LG claim its first-ever championship.

[Yoo Gi-sang: "Actions speak louder than words."]

[Yang Jun-seok: "Let's do well!"]

This is Lee Mu-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • LG's rising duo shine
    • 입력 2025-06-14 00:10:00
    • 수정2025-06-14 00:38:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Just like the close friendship between Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, professional basketball team LG also has its own dynamic duo.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok in Dubai, where the two rising stars of Korean basketball are gaining valuable experience at the Asian Champions League.

[Report]

In the scorching 40-degree heat, with jet lag and a relentless tournament schedule, it's been an exhausting journey for the players.

[Yang Jun-seok: "I sleep a lot, really. I’m sleeping very well."]

However, the two 2001-born friends, Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok, find joy even in a single souvenir chocolate.

[Yang Jun-seok: "Everyone is going crazy trying to get this chocolate from us. I had two, so I gave one to the (manager)."]

[Yoo Gi-sang: "I just ate it, and wow! It's different!"]

Although LG was eliminated in the group stage after two losses at the Asian Champions League, they still carry fond memories.

Like nailing a step-back three-pointer in front of an NBA veteran center.

[Yang Jun-seok: "Isn't it luck?"]

[Yoo Gi-sang: "It's a good story for later, haha."]

The performances of Yoo Gi-sang and Yang Jun-seok, who scored double digits against world-class teams, are becoming a beacon of hope for the men's basketball national team, which has been struggling in international competitions, including the Asian Games.

[Yang Jun-seok/LG Guard: "The skills and techniques were much better than what I saw in videos, so I was really inspired..."]

[Yoo Gi-sang/LG Guard: "I feel like I'm coming up with plans on how to do well for Korea. As a younger generation, we will do our best to achieve good results."]

From college teammates to professional All-Stars, these two close friends now dream of leading Korean basketball into a new era and helping LG claim its first-ever championship.

[Yoo Gi-sang: "Actions speak louder than words."]

[Yang Jun-seok: "Let's do well!"]

This is Lee Mu-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 <br>파괴”

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 파괴”
G7 앞두고 재계 회동…<br>관세 대응·성장 전략 논의

G7 앞두고 재계 회동…관세 대응·성장 전략 논의
대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회

대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회
오광수 민정수석 사퇴…<br>새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마

오광수 민정수석 사퇴…새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.