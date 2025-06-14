Club World Cup kicks off in U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This weekend, the FIFA Club World Cup will kick off in the United States.



Kim Min-jae and Lee Kang-in are hoping for their teams to win, while Ulsan, representing the K League, dreams of reaching the round of 16 or better.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



The FIFA Club World Cup, which determines the best teams in the world, has significantly elevated its status as another World Cup.



The number of participating teams has greatly increased to 32, the hosting frequency has changed to every four years, and the total prize money exceeds 1.3 trillion won.



Superstars like Messi, Haaland, and Kane will spend a hot month in the U.S., just a year before the North American World Cup.



[Ousmane Dembélé/Paris Saint-Germain: "I think it will be special because it’s a tournament held before the largest World Cup ever. The scale is enormous, so expectations are high."]



Paris Saint-Germain, the team of Lee Kang-in, who won the UEFA Champions League, and Bayern Munchen, where Kim Min-jae plays, are considered favorites, drawing significant interest from domestic fans.



Both Kim Min-jae and Lee Kang-in are focusing on adapting to the local environment in the U.S. and improving their condition.



Ulsan, representing the K League, will also aim for a strong performance, targeting a round of 16 finish or better, led by experienced players Lee Chung-yong and Kim Young-gwon.



[Lee Chung-yong/Ulsan: "I think it will be a tournament that shows us the current level of the K League."]



This weekend, the tournament will kick off with the match between Inter Miami, featuring Messi, and Al-Ahli, marking the beginning of a month-long preview of the World Cup.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



