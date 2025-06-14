News 9

Civil affairs secretary resigns

[Anchor]

Oh Kwang-soo, the Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs at the Presidential Office, who faced allegations of proxy real estate and proxy loans, has ultimately resigned.

This marks the first resignation of the new government.

President Lee Jae-myung accepted his resignation, considering the importance of the Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs position and his own desire not to burden the administration.

The first report is by reporter Son Seo-young.

[Report]

Oh Kwang-soo, who resigned just five days after his appointment as Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs.

Allegations regarding proxy management of real estate and proxy loans arose, and as the controversy continued, he expressed his intention to resign last night (June 12).

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "President Lee Jae-myung accepted Secretary Oh's resignation, considering the importance of the Civil Affairs Secreatry in establishing public office discipline and personnel verification."]

It is explained that President Lee accepted the resignation out of respect for Secretary Oh's intention not to burden the administration.

Secretary Oh has become the first high-ranking official to resign in the new government.

Despite concerns within the ruling party about his background as a prosecutor and various allegations, the Presidential Office maintained that there would be no dismissal of Secretary Oh, but it is analyzed that they could not ignore the worsening public opinion.

When asked whether Secretary Oh had previously expressed his intention to resign and it was rejected, a Presidential Office official emphasized that "he expressed his intention to resign last night" and that it was immediately accepted.

The Presidential Office plans to promptly begin the selection process for the next Civil Affairs Secretary.

As this position is crucial for leading major tasks of the new government, such as judicial reform, it is expected to proceed quickly.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We plan to appoint the next Civil Affairs Secretary as soon as possible, with someone who deeply understands President Lee Jae-myung's commitment to judicial reform and national governance philosophy."]

While the Democratic Party has not officially commented on Secretary Oh's voluntary resignation, there is an internal atmosphere of relief that it was resolved before the controversy escalated further.

The People Power Party stated that this is a failure in the verification of the person responsible for personnel verification and demanded an apology from President Lee.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

