Who are the 3 Special Prosecutors?

[Anchor]



The three individuals appointed as special prosecutors emphasized the need for an objective and thorough investigation.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon reports on the backgrounds and commitments of the three special prosecutors.



[Report]



Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, who will investigate the insurrection case related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 12.3 emergency martial law, stated, "I will carry out my duties with a mindset of writing the facts."



He also visited the special investigation headquarters of the prosecution and the police that are investigating the insurrection case to understand their operations.



Special Prosecutor Cho has served as the head of the Criminal Division 3 at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the head of the Criminal Division at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, and the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office. He also competed with former President Yoon Suk Yeol for the position of Prosecutor General during the Moon Jae-in administration.



After retiring from the prosecution, he served as an auditor at the Board of Audit and Inspection, leading the audit related to allegations against former President Yoon's residence.



Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, who is in charge of the investigation related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, is a seasoned judge who has served as the Chief Judge of the Seoul Central District Court for three years.



He is known to have received strong trust from former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myung-soo, being a member of the Korean Law Research Association.



[Min Jung-ki/Special Prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee case: "(I understand that this case) has been a significant social controversy. I believe we should look at the case objectively."]



Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who is in charge of the investigation into the deceased Marine, is a former military legal officer. He investigated the military service corruption allegations against the son of former Grand National Party leader Lee Hoi-chang in 2002 and served as the head of the Legal Affairs Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2011.



Although the cases are different, all three special prosecutors promised a "thorough investigation."



The appointment of special prosecutor assistants and the formation of the investigation team are expected to be finalized soon.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



