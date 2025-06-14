News 9

Who are the 3 Special Prosecutors?

입력 2025.06.14 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The three individuals appointed as special prosecutors emphasized the need for an objective and thorough investigation.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon reports on the backgrounds and commitments of the three special prosecutors.

[Report]

Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, who will investigate the insurrection case related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 12.3 emergency martial law, stated, "I will carry out my duties with a mindset of writing the facts."

He also visited the special investigation headquarters of the prosecution and the police that are investigating the insurrection case to understand their operations.

Special Prosecutor Cho has served as the head of the Criminal Division 3 at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the head of the Criminal Division at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, and the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office. He also competed with former President Yoon Suk Yeol for the position of Prosecutor General during the Moon Jae-in administration.

After retiring from the prosecution, he served as an auditor at the Board of Audit and Inspection, leading the audit related to allegations against former President Yoon's residence.

Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, who is in charge of the investigation related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, is a seasoned judge who has served as the Chief Judge of the Seoul Central District Court for three years.

He is known to have received strong trust from former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myung-soo, being a member of the Korean Law Research Association.

[Min Jung-ki/Special Prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee case: "(I understand that this case) has been a significant social controversy. I believe we should look at the case objectively."]

Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who is in charge of the investigation into the deceased Marine, is a former military legal officer. He investigated the military service corruption allegations against the son of former Grand National Party leader Lee Hoi-chang in 2002 and served as the head of the Legal Affairs Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2011.

Although the cases are different, all three special prosecutors promised a "thorough investigation."

The appointment of special prosecutor assistants and the formation of the investigation team are expected to be finalized soon.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Who are the 3 Special Prosecutors?
    • 입력 2025-06-14 00:23:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

The three individuals appointed as special prosecutors emphasized the need for an objective and thorough investigation.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon reports on the backgrounds and commitments of the three special prosecutors.

[Report]

Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, who will investigate the insurrection case related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 12.3 emergency martial law, stated, "I will carry out my duties with a mindset of writing the facts."

He also visited the special investigation headquarters of the prosecution and the police that are investigating the insurrection case to understand their operations.

Special Prosecutor Cho has served as the head of the Criminal Division 3 at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the head of the Criminal Division at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, and the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office. He also competed with former President Yoon Suk Yeol for the position of Prosecutor General during the Moon Jae-in administration.

After retiring from the prosecution, he served as an auditor at the Board of Audit and Inspection, leading the audit related to allegations against former President Yoon's residence.

Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, who is in charge of the investigation related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, is a seasoned judge who has served as the Chief Judge of the Seoul Central District Court for three years.

He is known to have received strong trust from former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myung-soo, being a member of the Korean Law Research Association.

[Min Jung-ki/Special Prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee case: "(I understand that this case) has been a significant social controversy. I believe we should look at the case objectively."]

Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who is in charge of the investigation into the deceased Marine, is a former military legal officer. He investigated the military service corruption allegations against the son of former Grand National Party leader Lee Hoi-chang in 2002 and served as the head of the Legal Affairs Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2011.

Although the cases are different, all three special prosecutors promised a "thorough investigation."

The appointment of special prosecutor assistants and the formation of the investigation team are expected to be finalized soon.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 <br>파괴”

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 파괴”
G7 앞두고 재계 회동…<br>관세 대응·성장 전략 논의

G7 앞두고 재계 회동…관세 대응·성장 전략 논의
대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회

대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회
오광수 민정수석 사퇴…<br>새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마

오광수 민정수석 사퇴…새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.