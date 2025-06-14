News 9

President Lee visits border region

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung visited frontline troops and border villages today (13th) following the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts to North Korea.

He comforted the suffering residents and promised to improve the local economy through the restoration of inter-Korean relations.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung visited the frontline troops in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

He emphasized that security is essential for maintaining the community and urged military personnel to take pride in their roles.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "You are the people who play the most important role in the existence of the Republic of Korea. You should take great pride in the work you are entrusted with."]

He acknowledged that recent events may have damaged their pride, but reassured them that the public trusts the loyalty of the soldiers.

He highlighted the careful attitude of frontline soldiers during the 12·3 emergency martial law, which helped prevent chaos, interpreting it as a morale boost.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "The frontline commanders and our soldiers are loyal not to a specific individual but to the people."]

President Lee stressed the importance of peace based on strong national defense, stating that winning without fighting is more important than fighting to win.

He then moved to a border village in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, to meet with residents.

He expressed sympathy for the damage caused by military loudspeakers and North Korea's broadcasts.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "The neighborhood has been noisy, and our residents have suffered a lot. It's been over a year. They couldn't sleep properly, and even animals experienced stillbirth."]

He emphasized the hope that easing inter-Korean tensions would also resolve economic issues.

President Lee also visited another border area in Yeoncheon County to assess the effects of rural basic income based on local currency.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

