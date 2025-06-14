Israel hits Iranian facilities

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Israel has launched a surprise attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership using fighter jets.



Iran immediately warned of severe retaliation and has begun counterattacks.



First, let's watch the report from correspondent Kim Gae-hyung, and then we will connect live.



[Report]



A flash of light bursts in the darkness, and columns of fire rise.



Black smoke billows up from various locations amid air raid sirens.



Around 3:20 AM local time today, over 200 Israeli fighter jets concentrated their attacks on Iran's capital Tehran and the Natanz nuclear facility.



In an instant, more than 330 missiles were poured onto key facilities.



This is the largest-scale attack Israel has ever directed at Iran.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "Israel launched Operation 'Rising Lion,' a targeted military operation to roll back Iranian threats to Israel's very survival."]



In the precise targeted attack, the Iranian Chief of Staff and the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard were reported killed, along with at least six nuclear scientists.



Israel stated that it has completed the first phase of strikes against Iran's nuclear program and that operations will continue for as long as necessary, regardless of how many days it takes.



Caught off guard, Iran has vowed severe retaliation against Israel.



[Statement by Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader: "With this brutal act, the Zionist regime (Israel) has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself, and it will certainly pay the price."]



Within hours of the attack, Iran launched over 100 drones to initiate its counterattack against Israel.



Iran suggested that the United States was also aware of Israel's attack and could be a target of retaliation as well.



[Anchor]



▲Concerns of Full-Scale War in the Middle East… Israel Declares State of Emergency Nationwide▲



Now, let's connect with our Middle East correspondent.



Kim Gae-hyung, it truly is a situation where full-scale war is a concern.



Israel has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Iran's retaliation, right?



[Reporter]



Israel likely had Iran's retaliation in mind from the moment it planned the attack.



To counter Iran's drone and missile attacks, Israel immediately declared a state of emergency.



The drones launched by Iran today do not seem to have penetrated as far as their intended targets in Israel.



Consequently, the guidance to stay near shelters has now been lifted.



[Anchor]



Both countries are unlikely to back down easily, but what is the likelihood of escalating to full-scale war?



[Reporter]



Iran has had its nuclear facilities attacked, and its military leadership and nuclear scientists have been assassinated.



As Supreme Leader Khamenei has declared, they are in a situation where they have no choice but to launch a large-scale retaliation.



However, the significant weakening of Iran's military power is a variable.



During the two airstrikes against Israel last year, Iran suffered major damage to key military infrastructure, including ballistic missile facilities and air defense systems, during the retaliation process.



Additionally, Hamas and Hezbollah, which have been harassing Israel on Iran's behalf, have also lost their strength.



While Iran may talk about attacking U.S. military bases in the Middle East, it is a card that could provoke even greater retaliation, making it a difficult choice.



Therefore, we need to observe whether Iran can secure the means of attack that befits the "severe retaliation" declared by Supreme Leader Khamenei.



This has been reported from Dubai.



