News 9

Israel hits Iranian facilities

입력 2025.06.14 (01:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Israel has launched a surprise attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership using fighter jets.

Iran immediately warned of severe retaliation and has begun counterattacks.

First, let's watch the report from correspondent Kim Gae-hyung, and then we will connect live.

[Report]

A flash of light bursts in the darkness, and columns of fire rise.

Black smoke billows up from various locations amid air raid sirens.

Around 3:20 AM local time today, over 200 Israeli fighter jets concentrated their attacks on Iran's capital Tehran and the Natanz nuclear facility.

In an instant, more than 330 missiles were poured onto key facilities.

This is the largest-scale attack Israel has ever directed at Iran.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "Israel launched Operation 'Rising Lion,' a targeted military operation to roll back Iranian threats to Israel's very survival."]

In the precise targeted attack, the Iranian Chief of Staff and the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard were reported killed, along with at least six nuclear scientists.

Israel stated that it has completed the first phase of strikes against Iran's nuclear program and that operations will continue for as long as necessary, regardless of how many days it takes.

Caught off guard, Iran has vowed severe retaliation against Israel.

[Statement by Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader: "With this brutal act, the Zionist regime (Israel) has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself, and it will certainly pay the price."]

Within hours of the attack, Iran launched over 100 drones to initiate its counterattack against Israel.

Iran suggested that the United States was also aware of Israel's attack and could be a target of retaliation as well.

[Anchor]

▲Concerns of Full-Scale War in the Middle East… Israel Declares State of Emergency Nationwide▲

Now, let's connect with our Middle East correspondent.

Kim Gae-hyung, it truly is a situation where full-scale war is a concern.

Israel has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Iran's retaliation, right?

[Reporter]

Israel likely had Iran's retaliation in mind from the moment it planned the attack.

To counter Iran's drone and missile attacks, Israel immediately declared a state of emergency.

The drones launched by Iran today do not seem to have penetrated as far as their intended targets in Israel.

Consequently, the guidance to stay near shelters has now been lifted.

[Anchor]

Both countries are unlikely to back down easily, but what is the likelihood of escalating to full-scale war?

[Reporter]

Iran has had its nuclear facilities attacked, and its military leadership and nuclear scientists have been assassinated.

As Supreme Leader Khamenei has declared, they are in a situation where they have no choice but to launch a large-scale retaliation.

However, the significant weakening of Iran's military power is a variable.

During the two airstrikes against Israel last year, Iran suffered major damage to key military infrastructure, including ballistic missile facilities and air defense systems, during the retaliation process.

Additionally, Hamas and Hezbollah, which have been harassing Israel on Iran's behalf, have also lost their strength.

While Iran may talk about attacking U.S. military bases in the Middle East, it is a card that could provoke even greater retaliation, making it a difficult choice.

Therefore, we need to observe whether Iran can secure the means of attack that befits the "severe retaliation" declared by Supreme Leader Khamenei.

This has been reported from Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel hits Iranian facilities
    • 입력 2025-06-14 01:01:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Israel has launched a surprise attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership using fighter jets.

Iran immediately warned of severe retaliation and has begun counterattacks.

First, let's watch the report from correspondent Kim Gae-hyung, and then we will connect live.

[Report]

A flash of light bursts in the darkness, and columns of fire rise.

Black smoke billows up from various locations amid air raid sirens.

Around 3:20 AM local time today, over 200 Israeli fighter jets concentrated their attacks on Iran's capital Tehran and the Natanz nuclear facility.

In an instant, more than 330 missiles were poured onto key facilities.

This is the largest-scale attack Israel has ever directed at Iran.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "Israel launched Operation 'Rising Lion,' a targeted military operation to roll back Iranian threats to Israel's very survival."]

In the precise targeted attack, the Iranian Chief of Staff and the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard were reported killed, along with at least six nuclear scientists.

Israel stated that it has completed the first phase of strikes against Iran's nuclear program and that operations will continue for as long as necessary, regardless of how many days it takes.

Caught off guard, Iran has vowed severe retaliation against Israel.

[Statement by Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader: "With this brutal act, the Zionist regime (Israel) has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself, and it will certainly pay the price."]

Within hours of the attack, Iran launched over 100 drones to initiate its counterattack against Israel.

Iran suggested that the United States was also aware of Israel's attack and could be a target of retaliation as well.

[Anchor]

▲Concerns of Full-Scale War in the Middle East… Israel Declares State of Emergency Nationwide▲

Now, let's connect with our Middle East correspondent.

Kim Gae-hyung, it truly is a situation where full-scale war is a concern.

Israel has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Iran's retaliation, right?

[Reporter]

Israel likely had Iran's retaliation in mind from the moment it planned the attack.

To counter Iran's drone and missile attacks, Israel immediately declared a state of emergency.

The drones launched by Iran today do not seem to have penetrated as far as their intended targets in Israel.

Consequently, the guidance to stay near shelters has now been lifted.

[Anchor]

Both countries are unlikely to back down easily, but what is the likelihood of escalating to full-scale war?

[Reporter]

Iran has had its nuclear facilities attacked, and its military leadership and nuclear scientists have been assassinated.

As Supreme Leader Khamenei has declared, they are in a situation where they have no choice but to launch a large-scale retaliation.

However, the significant weakening of Iran's military power is a variable.

During the two airstrikes against Israel last year, Iran suffered major damage to key military infrastructure, including ballistic missile facilities and air defense systems, during the retaliation process.

Additionally, Hamas and Hezbollah, which have been harassing Israel on Iran's behalf, have also lost their strength.

While Iran may talk about attacking U.S. military bases in the Middle East, it is a card that could provoke even greater retaliation, making it a difficult choice.

Therefore, we need to observe whether Iran can secure the means of attack that befits the "severe retaliation" declared by Supreme Leader Khamenei.

This has been reported from Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 <br>파괴”

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 파괴”
G7 앞두고 재계 회동…<br>관세 대응·성장 전략 논의

G7 앞두고 재계 회동…관세 대응·성장 전략 논의
대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회

대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회
오광수 민정수석 사퇴…<br>새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마

오광수 민정수석 사퇴…새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.