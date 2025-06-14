News 9

Biz leaders meet on tariffs

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung met with business leaders ahead of the G7 summit.

He conveyed a pro-business message, stating that the government and businesses should unite as one team to overcome the economic crisis and respond to trade issues originating from the United States, and that unnecessary regulations would be boldly streamlined.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung met with the heads of the five major conglomerates and leaders of key economic organizations.

The first economic meeting since his inauguration was held over lunch with boxed meals.

President Lee emphasized that the most important issue is the matter of livelihood, stating that the core of the economy is businesses.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "You may be very interested in what the government can do for our companies, but we are determined to do our best if it helps the national economy."]

He reiterated his commitment to easing unnecessary regulations, which he had emphasized since his time as a presidential candidate.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "In your terms, it may be 'deregulation' or 'relaxation.' We plan to boldly streamline unnecessary regulations that are for administrative convenience."]

While emphasizing a pro-business message, he also urged companies to cooperate in creating a fair economic ecosystem.

Ahead of the G7 summit, he discussed measures to respond to trade crises.

The president stated that he would implement a 'pragmatic and flexible trade policy' and emphasized the need to accelerate practical negotiations on tariffs with the United States, according to the presidential office.

Meanwhile, amid fluctuations in oil prices and international financial markets due to Israel's airstrikes on Iran, the presidential office held an emergency inspection meeting.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I ask that you manage and supervise thoroughly so that our economy does not suffer further significant damage due to external shocks."]

The president requested confirmation of the situation regarding the damage to Korean nationals and preventive measures, stating that necessary actions would be taken to respond to the economic situation and swiftly resolve the circumstances.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

