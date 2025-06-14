News 9

Inevitable blow to Samsung, LG

[Anchor]

The household appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, which are subject to additional tariffs, are currently holding the number one market share in the U.S. by our companies.

To maintain this position, the industry is in a state of emergency as they may have to raise prices or absorb losses.

This is a report by Lee Do-yoon.

[Report]

The top two preferred brands of refrigerators sold in the U.S. are both from our companies.

[Samsung Electronics U.S. YouTube: "High-quality appliances for you."]

[LG Electronics U.S. YouTube: "You can trust LG refrigerators."]

The doors, bodies, and internal parts of these refrigerators are made of steel and aluminum.

In terms of price, these materials account for about 10% of the finished product.

The U.S. plans to impose a 50% tariff on this 10%, while applying the basic tariff of 10% to the remaining 90% as before.

This would result in an additional tariff of about 4% on the product price.

The operating profit margin for our companies in the U.S. market is around 3%.

To avoid losses, they may have to set aside competitiveness and raise prices.

[LG Electronics Q1 earnings conference call/Last April: "(For countries with high tariffs) we are considering responding through a certain level of price increase."]

The export value to the U.S. of the items subject to additional tariffs last year was about $3.9 billion.

Washing machines and dryers, which are produced in large quantities in U.S. factories, are in a relatively better situation.

Refrigerators are in the most critical condition.

Last year's export value to the U.S. was $1.7 billion, the highest among home appliances, but both Samsung and LG send all their products from Korea, Southeast Asia, and Mexico without production in the U.S.

[Shim Woo-jung/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "If the companies bear the tariffs, it is predicted that their profits will turn negative. Changing the supply chain in the U.S. is also not positive for profits..."]

In the U.S. home appliance market, GE and Whirlpool hold the 3rd and 4th market shares, respectively, following our companies.

There is a risk of falling behind U.S. companies, so appliance manufacturers held an emergency response meeting today (June 13).

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

