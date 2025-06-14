Only survivor of Air India crash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (June 12), we reported that all passengers appeared to have perished in the Air India passenger plane crash, but one person survived.



A passenger who was sitting right next to the emergency exit miraculously walked out from the crash site.



This is reporter Jung Yoon-seop.



[Report]



The Air India passenger plane crashed into a residential area less than a minute after takeoff.



The aircraft, filled with fuel, caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames.



[Bharat M. Solanki/Witness: "When we arrived at the scene, there were severely damaged bodies everywhere due to the fire."]



However, a 40-year-old British man, who was injured on his face and body and limping, managed to walk to the ambulance on his own.



He is the only survivor among the passengers.



His seat number, as indicated on the boarding pass, was 11A.



It was the left seat in the very front row of the economy class, right next to the emergency exit.



He stated that he realized he was alive after the crash and managed to escape the aircraft on his own.



[Vishwasi Kumar Ramesh/Survivor of the crash: "(After the crash) the moment I opened my eyes, I realized I was alive. I unbuckled my seatbelt and tried to escape as quickly as possible."]



His brother, who was seated separately on the same flight, did not survive.



The death toll from this incident has reached at least 265 so far.



The aircraft collided with a medical school dormitory, causing significant casualties among doctors and students who were having lunch inside.



Local media reports indicate that at least 24 people on the ground have also died.



[Sona/Witness: "The passenger plane crashed into the dormitory, causing the building to collapse. Many doctors were injured, and many people died."]



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner involved in the accident is a modern aircraft that first entered commercial service in 2011, and this is reported to be its first crash incident.



This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!