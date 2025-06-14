News 9

Old sewer collapse kills one person

입력 2025.06.14 (01:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This afternoon (June 13), while replacing sewage pipes at the Eunma Apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, a pile of dirt collapsed.

Two workers were buried, and one of them has died.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye reports.

[Report]

Police cordon off the parking lot of the apartment.

Debris is scattered around the pile of dirt.

Around 1 PM today, a report was received stating that "a person was buried in the dirt" at this old sewage pipe construction site.

The fire authorities continued rescue operations for 40 minutes and managed to rescue two workers, but a man in his 60s ultimately died.

At the site, work was being carried out to replace a clogged sewage pipe.

[Apartment Resident: "(Water) filled the first floor of the apartment, and this flower bed was also filled with water. So I saw that the sewage pipe was clogged."]

The workers were inspecting a sewage pipe buried one meter underground at the time, and the police believe the accident occurred when the wall of dirt suddenly collapsed.

The deceased worker was already buried up to his upper body and was unconscious at the time of rescue.

A worker in his 50s was also buried up to his lower body and was rescued and taken to the hospital.

It is reported that all 12 people present at the site, including the deceased worker, were employees of the apartment management office.

[Apartment Official/Voice Altered: "Why did they not outsource such a large construction project and have our employees do it..."]

The police plan to investigate three people, including the construction manager, on charges of negligent homicide and whether safety regulations were followed.

Labor authorities have also begun an investigation into violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Old sewer collapse kills one person
    • 입력 2025-06-14 01:49:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

This afternoon (June 13), while replacing sewage pipes at the Eunma Apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, a pile of dirt collapsed.

Two workers were buried, and one of them has died.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye reports.

[Report]

Police cordon off the parking lot of the apartment.

Debris is scattered around the pile of dirt.

Around 1 PM today, a report was received stating that "a person was buried in the dirt" at this old sewage pipe construction site.

The fire authorities continued rescue operations for 40 minutes and managed to rescue two workers, but a man in his 60s ultimately died.

At the site, work was being carried out to replace a clogged sewage pipe.

[Apartment Resident: "(Water) filled the first floor of the apartment, and this flower bed was also filled with water. So I saw that the sewage pipe was clogged."]

The workers were inspecting a sewage pipe buried one meter underground at the time, and the police believe the accident occurred when the wall of dirt suddenly collapsed.

The deceased worker was already buried up to his upper body and was unconscious at the time of rescue.

A worker in his 50s was also buried up to his lower body and was rescued and taken to the hospital.

It is reported that all 12 people present at the site, including the deceased worker, were employees of the apartment management office.

[Apartment Official/Voice Altered: "Why did they not outsource such a large construction project and have our employees do it..."]

The police plan to investigate three people, including the construction manager, on charges of negligent homicide and whether safety regulations were followed.

Labor authorities have also begun an investigation into violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.
황다예
황다예 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 <br>파괴”

이스라엘, 이란 추가 공습…“나탄즈 핵시설 상당히 파괴”
G7 앞두고 재계 회동…<br>관세 대응·성장 전략 논의

G7 앞두고 재계 회동…관세 대응·성장 전략 논의
대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회

대북확성기 중지 지시 후 첫 군부대 방문…접경지 주민 간담회
오광수 민정수석 사퇴…<br>새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마

오광수 민정수석 사퇴…새 정부 첫 고위직 낙마
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.