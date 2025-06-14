Old sewer collapse kills one person

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This afternoon (June 13), while replacing sewage pipes at the Eunma Apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, a pile of dirt collapsed.



Two workers were buried, and one of them has died.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



Police cordon off the parking lot of the apartment.



Debris is scattered around the pile of dirt.



Around 1 PM today, a report was received stating that "a person was buried in the dirt" at this old sewage pipe construction site.



The fire authorities continued rescue operations for 40 minutes and managed to rescue two workers, but a man in his 60s ultimately died.



At the site, work was being carried out to replace a clogged sewage pipe.



[Apartment Resident: "(Water) filled the first floor of the apartment, and this flower bed was also filled with water. So I saw that the sewage pipe was clogged."]



The workers were inspecting a sewage pipe buried one meter underground at the time, and the police believe the accident occurred when the wall of dirt suddenly collapsed.



The deceased worker was already buried up to his upper body and was unconscious at the time of rescue.



A worker in his 50s was also buried up to his lower body and was rescued and taken to the hospital.



It is reported that all 12 people present at the site, including the deceased worker, were employees of the apartment management office.



[Apartment Official/Voice Altered: "Why did they not outsource such a large construction project and have our employees do it..."]



The police plan to investigate three people, including the construction manager, on charges of negligent homicide and whether safety regulations were followed.



Labor authorities have also begun an investigation into violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!