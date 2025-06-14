Empty commercial spaces rising

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (June 13), we will look into the issue of vacant commercial spaces as we examine the crisis in people's livelihoods.



Currently, commercial spaces across the country, including Seoul and new towns, are becoming increasingly empty.



Analysts attribute this to sluggish economic conditions and the significant impact of online shopping. First, let's check the current situation with reporter Yoon Ah-rim, who visited the field.



[Report]



A large apartment complex in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, with over ten thousand households.



It has been more than six months since residents began moving in, but the commercial spaces remain desolate.



Rental advertisements can be seen everywhere.



[Building Official/Voice Altered: "Anyway, since it opened, no one has moved in yet... It seems that the commercial spaces are not very active."]



According to local real estate agents, half of the commercial spaces are vacant, raising concerns about prolonged vacancies.



[Real Estate Agent, Gangdong-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "Overall, due to the sluggish economy... In the past, if it was a large complex, there would have been a willingness to 'try to do business,' but these days, people seem a bit fearful."]



The vacancy rate for medium to large commercial spaces, which was around 12% in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not only failed to recover but has actually increased to over 13%.



An alley near a university in Seoul.



There are rows of empty stores as far as the eye can see.



This used to be an alley filled with clothing stores.



However, as you can see, all five stores on the first floor are currently vacant.



There are no signs of new stores moving in.



In some alleys, more than ten stores have disappeared.



KBS analyzed the commercial area data with a market information company.



In this area, there were over 1,300 restaurants before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, but about 380 have disappeared in six years.



Retail stores, including clothing shops, have seen about half of their 500 stores close, with cosmetic stores being reduced by a quarter.



This is attributed to a shift to online shopping.



Looking at the sales data in this area, consumer spending by those in their 20s has dropped to half its previous level.



[Song Ga-young/Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do: "I think I mostly shop online. The prices are often cheaper online."]



[Sung Si-jin/Small Business Owner in Ewha Area: "I thought things would improve after the COVID period, but the economy has actually worsened. In terms of sales, it's almost not worth comparing; we can say there are almost no sales right now."]



The empty commercial spaces that could not withstand the stagnant economy are mostly being converted into residential officetels.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



[Anchor]



As you have seen, consumer spending has shifted to online platforms, but commercial spaces were oversupplied without anticipating this change.



Additionally, some are becoming burdens due to outdated regulations, leaving many commercial spaces as liabilities.



Next, we have reporter Lee Ji-eun.



[Report]



Buildings lined up facing the coastline.



All the first-floor stores are empty.



In this first-floor commercial space that used to be a fish market, all the merchants have left, leaving only an empty tank behind.



About 3-4 years ago, a lifestyle accommodation facility was built here to turn it into a tourist destination, but now 8 out of 10 commercial spaces are vacant.



[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "There used to be a fish center above, and I thought this would work, but it lasted only six months (before they left). People need to come, but there are no bus routes, so who would come here?"]



They expected rental income from this investment property, but they are only incurring losses.



There are movements to convert the accommodation facilities into residential spaces, but it is not easy as 100% agreement is required.



[Lee Seung-chan/President of the Bandal Island Merchants Association: "The influx of tourists or external visitors is limited, and we need facilities that allow tourists to stay."]



Over 500 commercial spaces are located across an artificial waterway.



Five stores have taken down their signs, and one in four commercial spaces is vacant.



[Waterfront Commercial Space Merchant/Voice Altered: "In the last two years, so many have been vacant. It's tough to pay rent..."]



There is a large apartment complex with 8,000 households nearby, but the number of customers is steadily decreasing.



[Kim Joo-chan/Cafe Owner: "There need to be more things for people to do, see, and enjoy, but it seems like there is a lack of those."]



There are calls for entertainment facilities like coin karaoke and arcades, but regulations exist due to the residential nature of the area, and the interests involved are complex.



[Gimpo City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "This is residential land. Adding or removing usage permits is not a simple matter."]



The situation is relatively better in Seoul and the metropolitan area.



However, the vacancy rate for medium to large commercial spaces in local areas like Chungbuk and Jeonbuk is nearing 20%.



The government is considering reducing the proportion of commercial spaces in new town plans, but it is difficult to find solutions for the already built commercial spaces.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



