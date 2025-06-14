News 9

NK relaunches repaired destroyer

[Anchor]

The North Korean destroyer Ganggeonho, which had an accident during its launching ceremony, has been restored and launched again after about three weeks.

Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that he plans to commission two such destroyers each year.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the details.

[Report]

As the launching rope was cut, celebratory fireworks erupted...

The 5,000-ton new destroyer 'Ganggeonho' makes its appearance.

Chairman Kim Jong-un, dressed in a white suit symbolizing the navy, inspects the ship alongside his daughter Ju-ae, appearing satisfied.

After raising the ship that had run aground last month and completing repairs, the launching ceremony took place 22 days after the accident.

[Korean Central TV: "There were absurd twists, but no obstacles could delay the significant process of strengthening naval power..."]

Satellite images show that 'Ganggeonho' was towed to Najin Port on the 7th and was confirmed to be docked at the construction yard on the 12th, preparing for the launching ceremony.

There are noticeable uneven marks on the surface, likely from the salvage process, and the missile launch pad area is empty.

It appears to have been hastily repaired, and unusually, the name of the work team leader who died during the accident recovery was disclosed.

[Jo Han-beom/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Damage to electronic systems, engines, or due to seawater flooding is inevitable. Abnormal issues may arise inside the vessel, and the actual performance is uncertain..."]

Chairman Kim declared that he would commission two such destroyers each year and would take "overwhelming military action" against the "escalating provocations from the United States."

It seems he is indicating that he will not respond to the U.S.'s gestures for dialogue for now.

On the other hand, unlike the launching ceremony of 'Choi Hyun-ho' in April, where there were nine mentions of criticism related to 'South Korea,' there were no such remarks this time. The Ministry of Unification noted that this could be a cautious message considering the changed circumstances since the new government took office.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

