Tax app errors lead to penalties

[Anchor]



Users who signed up for an app service that claims to help with tax filing are facing additional taxes one after another.



Due to a system error on the company's part, tax filings were missed, affecting over 26,000 victims.



Reporter Moon Green has the story.



[Report]



A domestic application that helps individual business owners with tax filing at a low cost.



A woman in her 30s, a member of this service, recently received a shocking message.



She was informed that her comprehensive income tax filing, which was due on the 2nd, had not been completed on time.



[30s Self-Employed Person/Voice Altered: "I received the notice on June 3rd, so by then, the comprehensive income tax filing had already ended."]



Another app member, who runs an online shopping mall as a side job, also received a notice that she had missed the tax filing deadline.



[Online Shopping Mall Operator/Voice Altered: "My tax is small, but when I have to provide evidence for expenses, I work full-time, so it’s really hard for me."]



Among the app users, it is estimated that at least 26,000 people nationwide have not had their tax filings completed.



If the comprehensive income tax filing is not done on time, there are penalties, including additional taxes of up to 20% of the tax amount.



[Affected App User: "The advertisements are so exaggerated and misleading, but when something goes wrong, they show no responsibility at all."]



The app company stated that this occurred due to an internal system error and promised to process the missed filings and compensate the victims within this month.



[App company official/Voice Altered: "If there are any additional costs, we will bear all of it, and we apologize for this."]



Self-employed individuals who used the app to save even a penny on tax filing fees are expressing their frustration at having to pay additional taxes in this difficult economic situation.



This is KBS News, Moon Green.



