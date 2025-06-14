News 9

KBS to broadcast MLB big match

입력 2025.06.14 (03:26)

[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of San Francisco and Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers, two close friends and Korean major leaguers, are set to face off for the first time since their entry into the U.S.

KBS will broadcast this exciting matchup, which has even caught the attention of the official Major League Baseball website.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

"The Grandson of the Wind," Lee Jung-hoo, who has captivated San Francisco, and "Comet Special," Kim Hye-seong!

The two players, who joined Kiwoom together in 2017 and grew into stars representing Korean baseball, have both achieved their dreams of becoming major leaguers.

Now, like a scene from a boy's comic, these two players meet as rivals for their fateful first matchup.

The Dodgers and San Francisco will play a three-game series starting tomorrow, vying for the top spot in the National League West.

MLB.com highlighted this first matchup between the two friends, who have shared their journey from the KBO League to Major League Baseball, as very special.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "Last year, I played against (Kim) Hye-seong, so I think it will feel different to play against a player I used to play with in Korea."]

In addition to the two Korean major leaguers, superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Korean-American player Tommy Hyun-soo Edman are also expected to participate.

KBS will live broadcast the exciting matchup between the two Korean big leaguers on the second television channel at 11 a.m. the day after tomorrow.

On that day, the pitching duel between Lee Jung-hoo and the living legend Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, will also be noteworthy.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I love baseball on Sundays! See you on KBS this Sunday!"]

This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.

