The English professional football club Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, as their new head coach, raising interest in how this will affect Son Heung-min's position.



Tottenham announced that Coach Frank will lead the team until 2028.



Coach Frank led Brentford FC to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years and has been recognized for his leadership by placing the team in 10th place this season.



Coach Frank, who has a connection with Kim Ji-soo, is on the verge of his first UEFA Champions League.



With the appointment of the new coach, attention is also focused on the future of captain Son Heung-min.



