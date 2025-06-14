Tottenham appoints new manager
입력 2025.06.14 (03:26) 수정 2025.06.14 (03:26)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The English professional football club Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, as their new head coach, raising interest in how this will affect Son Heung-min's position.
Tottenham announced that Coach Frank will lead the team until 2028.
Coach Frank led Brentford FC to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years and has been recognized for his leadership by placing the team in 10th place this season.
Coach Frank, who has a connection with Kim Ji-soo, is on the verge of his first UEFA Champions League.
With the appointment of the new coach, attention is also focused on the future of captain Son Heung-min.
Tottenham announced that Coach Frank will lead the team until 2028.
Coach Frank led Brentford FC to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years and has been recognized for his leadership by placing the team in 10th place this season.
Coach Frank, who has a connection with Kim Ji-soo, is on the verge of his first UEFA Champions League.
With the appointment of the new coach, attention is also focused on the future of captain Son Heung-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Tottenham appoints new manager
-
- 입력 2025-06-14 03:26:05
- 수정2025-06-14 03:26:16
The English professional football club Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, as their new head coach, raising interest in how this will affect Son Heung-min's position.
Tottenham announced that Coach Frank will lead the team until 2028.
Coach Frank led Brentford FC to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years and has been recognized for his leadership by placing the team in 10th place this season.
Coach Frank, who has a connection with Kim Ji-soo, is on the verge of his first UEFA Champions League.
With the appointment of the new coach, attention is also focused on the future of captain Son Heung-min.
Tottenham announced that Coach Frank will lead the team until 2028.
Coach Frank led Brentford FC to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years and has been recognized for his leadership by placing the team in 10th place this season.
Coach Frank, who has a connection with Kim Ji-soo, is on the verge of his first UEFA Champions League.
With the appointment of the new coach, attention is also focused on the future of captain Son Heung-min.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.