News 9

Iran’s retaliatory strikes

입력 2025.06.14 (23:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This time, Iran has launched a retaliatory strike.

This is in response to Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran fired hundreds of missiles, breaching part of Israel's air defense system, and Israel did not remain idle.

First, let's go to our correspondent Ahn Da-young for the latest on the war situation.

[Report]

With a loud roar, a flash lights up the sky over Tel Aviv.

A massive explosion follows.

Throughout the night, air raid sirens blared, and explosions continued over the city center.

Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory.

Less than a day after being attacked by Israel, Iran initiated a large-scale retaliation.

Four rounds of extensive airstrikes continued from last night to early this morning, local time.

The Israeli military reported that it intercepted most of the Iranian missiles, but some penetrated Israel's air defense system, destroying high-rise buildings in the city center.

Reports indicate that at least three people have died and over 40 have been injured.

[Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader: "We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed."]

Israel also did not cease its airstrikes.

It targeted dozens of sites, including Iran's air defense systems and missile launchers in the capital Tehran.

Tehran International Airport was also attacked, resulting in a fire.

The United States also supported the interception of Iranian ballistic missiles and assisted in Israel's defense by ordering major destroyers to move forward.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and ballastic missile threat to Israel."]

Israel warned of further retaliation, stating that Iran had "crossed a red line" by attacking populated civilian areas, while Iran raised the symbolic red flag of revenge atop the Jamkaran Mosque, signifying a declaration of war.

Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News Ahn Da-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Iran’s retaliatory strikes
    • 입력 2025-06-14 23:39:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

This time, Iran has launched a retaliatory strike.

This is in response to Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran fired hundreds of missiles, breaching part of Israel's air defense system, and Israel did not remain idle.

First, let's go to our correspondent Ahn Da-young for the latest on the war situation.

[Report]

With a loud roar, a flash lights up the sky over Tel Aviv.

A massive explosion follows.

Throughout the night, air raid sirens blared, and explosions continued over the city center.

Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory.

Less than a day after being attacked by Israel, Iran initiated a large-scale retaliation.

Four rounds of extensive airstrikes continued from last night to early this morning, local time.

The Israeli military reported that it intercepted most of the Iranian missiles, but some penetrated Israel's air defense system, destroying high-rise buildings in the city center.

Reports indicate that at least three people have died and over 40 have been injured.

[Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader: "We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed."]

Israel also did not cease its airstrikes.

It targeted dozens of sites, including Iran's air defense systems and missile launchers in the capital Tehran.

Tehran International Airport was also attacked, resulting in a fire.

The United States also supported the interception of Iranian ballistic missiles and assisted in Israel's defense by ordering major destroyers to move forward.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and ballastic missile threat to Israel."]

Israel warned of further retaliation, stating that Iran had "crossed a red line" by attacking populated civilian areas, while Iran raised the symbolic red flag of revenge atop the Jamkaran Mosque, signifying a declaration of war.

Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News Ahn Da-young.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘<br> 지원

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘 지원
김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?

김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?
부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비

부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비
잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 <br>“김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”

잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 “김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.