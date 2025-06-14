Iran’s retaliatory strikes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This time, Iran has launched a retaliatory strike.



This is in response to Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.



Iran fired hundreds of missiles, breaching part of Israel's air defense system, and Israel did not remain idle.



First, let's go to our correspondent Ahn Da-young for the latest on the war situation.



[Report]



With a loud roar, a flash lights up the sky over Tel Aviv.



A massive explosion follows.



Throughout the night, air raid sirens blared, and explosions continued over the city center.



Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory.



Less than a day after being attacked by Israel, Iran initiated a large-scale retaliation.



Four rounds of extensive airstrikes continued from last night to early this morning, local time.



The Israeli military reported that it intercepted most of the Iranian missiles, but some penetrated Israel's air defense system, destroying high-rise buildings in the city center.



Reports indicate that at least three people have died and over 40 have been injured.



[Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader: "We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed."]



Israel also did not cease its airstrikes.



It targeted dozens of sites, including Iran's air defense systems and missile launchers in the capital Tehran.



Tehran International Airport was also attacked, resulting in a fire.



The United States also supported the interception of Iranian ballistic missiles and assisted in Israel's defense by ordering major destroyers to move forward.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and ballastic missile threat to Israel."]



Israel warned of further retaliation, stating that Iran had "crossed a red line" by attacking populated civilian areas, while Iran raised the symbolic red flag of revenge atop the Jamkaran Mosque, signifying a declaration of war.



Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News Ahn Da-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!