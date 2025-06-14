News 9

“No good options” for Iran

[Anchor]

Just watching the footage from the scene, the situation appears extremely tense.

Let's connect with KBS's Middle East correspondent to hear about the situation on the ground.

Reporter Kim Gae-hyung, first, the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility, known to be a key site for its nuclear development, was ambushed by Israel. Is there any damage such as a radiation leak?

[Reporter]

The Natanz nuclear facility that was hit by Israeli airstrikes is the heart of Iran's nuclear program.

The above-ground facilities were destroyed, but the International Atomic Energy Agency has assessed that the underground centrifuges used for processing nuclear fuel were not affected.

However, it has been confirmed that there was radiation contamination inside.

[Anchor]

Looking at the pattern of the Israeli military attack, it was a targeted airstrike with precisely defined target points and objectives. How was this possible?

[Reporter]

It appears that the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, meticulously prepared the operation over a long period.

Mossad has released rare operational footage showing drones targeting objectives within Iranian territory.

In the assassination operation targeting military leaders, it is said that drones hidden within Iran struck their targets simultaneously upon receiving the signal to commence operations.

Many of the military leaders are reported to have been killed in their own homes.

This indicates that they had accurately tracked the movements of the targets, and suggests an intention to carry out similar operations in the future.

[Anchor]

Iran has carried out retaliatory attacks, but they've been caught off guard.

What will be Iran's next course of action?

[Reporter]

Foreign media have described Israel's operation as an "all-in" operation aimed at destroying the heart of Iran's nuclear facilities and command structure.

While Iran has declared its intention to retaliate, there are speculations about whether it can do so given its weakened military power.

However, rushing to reach an agreement with the U.S. on nuclear issues could provoke internal backlash.

Foreign media pointed out that Iran faces stark choices and "no good options."

This has been reported from Dubai.

