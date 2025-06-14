Trump warns Iran to make a deal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Just days remain before the sixth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran.



Depending on the responses of the two countries, the international situation could be shaken.



How the nuclear negotiations will proceed, Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



U.S. President Trump pressured Iran for a nuclear agreement following a large-scale airstrike that targeted its nuclear facilities.



He also warned that Israel's next attack would be even more brutal.



At the same time, Trump also suggested that Israel's attack on Iran could actually help the nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran.



The nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran were set to resume on the 15th under the U.S.'s firm principles.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/May 30: "If we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East, that would be a very good thing. They can't have a nuclear weapon."]



For now, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has stated that diplomatic dialogue with the U.S. has become meaningless.



They claim that Israel's attack would not have been possible without U.S. approval.



Within the U.S., there are concerns that the Trump administration’s signals of support for nuclear talks may have reassured Iran that nothing would happen before the negotiations, effectively covering up Israel’s surprise attack.



[Brian Katulis/Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute: "He's leading from behind. In a sense he's letting others take the lead and we avoid the risk and the cost by and large."]



The turmoil in the Middle East has also directly impacted the markets, including a sharp rise in international oil prices.



The international community is currently seeking diplomatic solutions to prevent the situation from worsening.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington for KBS News.



