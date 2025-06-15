Kim Jong-un urges new shell production

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea's Kim Jong-un and his noticeably taller daughter Ju-ae have visited a military factory again.



Perhaps due to the proven effectiveness of North Korean shells in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



He encouraged the production of new shells to be increased.



Choi Young-yoon reports.



[Report]



Kim Jong-un visited a major munitions factory accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae and close aides.



It seems that unmanned equipment has been introduced in some production processes, as he observes robots transporting items.



In front of parts that appear to be shells, he gestures and gives instructions.



During this visit, Kim directed an increase in the production of a new type of artillery shells suitable for modern warfare, and North Korean media reported that he presented tasks for increasing production capacity, rational process layout, and automation of production.



[Korean Central TV: "He emphasized that we should set forward-looking goals in line with the prospective demands of national defense development and presented new tasks that businesses should carry out in the future."]



Last month, Kim also encouraged further expansion of production, stating that shell production capacity had reached four times the normal level.



Since 2023, North Korea has supplied approximately 9 million artillery shells to Russia.



In return, it received advanced technologies such as short-range air defense systems and electronic warfare systems.



[Yang Wook/Researcher/The Asan Institute for Policy Studies: "It seems that North Korea will be more focused on shell production to meet demands from Russia and to secure its own wartime capabilities."]



Meanwhile, North Korean media removed Kim Myong-sik, who was dismissed as navy commander following a destroyer launch accident, from a photo that showed him alongside Chairman Kim Jong-un.



This 'erasure' of traces has previously targeted defectors like Hwang Jang-yop and purged figures like Jang Song-thaek, indicating that this incident is considered serious.



KBS News, Choi Young-yoon.



