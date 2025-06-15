News 9

Busan hit by heaviest rain in 122 years

입력 2025.06.15 (01:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Here is a report on the record-breaking heavy rain situation in Busan.

A new record has been set for the highest hourly rainfall for June.

Let's first hear from reporter Jeon Hyung-seo about the intensity of the rain that poured down like a waterfall.

[Report]

The kitchen and living room floors of a semi-basement home were soaked and in disarray.

The rain that fell all night backed up through the bathroom drain.

Homeowners spent the night scooping water that rose to their ankles with buckets.

[Lim Myung-hwa/Busan Seo-gu: "I’d pour it out, go back, and pour again. Setting up three basins and alternating pouring them out, the water still came up to here."]

The rain was at its heaviest around 1 AM.

Rainwater also backed up through the balcony drain of an apartment.

Busan received an average of 150mm and up to 180mm of rain overnight, with particularly heavy rainfall of 61.2mm per hour recorded for one hour starting at midnight, the highest in June weather observations.

Reports of flooded roads and homes followed, and strong winds caused trees to fall in various places.

Around 2:30 AM, a woman in her 30s fell into an open manhole on a road in Yeonje-gu, Busan, and was rescued by a passerby.

[Lee Ji-won/Busan Yeonje-gu: "The manholes were shaking a lot, and the water was overflowing quite a bit. Since this area is prone to flooding, a lot of water also comes into the store."]

In North Jeolla Province, Jeonju and Gochang, over 150mm of rain fell overnight, causing a concrete retaining wall near the Haeri intersection on National Route 15 to collapse.

In the areas affected by wildfires in Sancheong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, and in the regions of Sichon-myeon and Danseong-myeon, a landslide warning was issued this morning (Jun. 14), prompting 49 residents to evacuate.

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Busan hit by heaviest rain in 122 years
    • 입력 2025-06-15 01:48:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Here is a report on the record-breaking heavy rain situation in Busan.

A new record has been set for the highest hourly rainfall for June.

Let's first hear from reporter Jeon Hyung-seo about the intensity of the rain that poured down like a waterfall.

[Report]

The kitchen and living room floors of a semi-basement home were soaked and in disarray.

The rain that fell all night backed up through the bathroom drain.

Homeowners spent the night scooping water that rose to their ankles with buckets.

[Lim Myung-hwa/Busan Seo-gu: "I’d pour it out, go back, and pour again. Setting up three basins and alternating pouring them out, the water still came up to here."]

The rain was at its heaviest around 1 AM.

Rainwater also backed up through the balcony drain of an apartment.

Busan received an average of 150mm and up to 180mm of rain overnight, with particularly heavy rainfall of 61.2mm per hour recorded for one hour starting at midnight, the highest in June weather observations.

Reports of flooded roads and homes followed, and strong winds caused trees to fall in various places.

Around 2:30 AM, a woman in her 30s fell into an open manhole on a road in Yeonje-gu, Busan, and was rescued by a passerby.

[Lee Ji-won/Busan Yeonje-gu: "The manholes were shaking a lot, and the water was overflowing quite a bit. Since this area is prone to flooding, a lot of water also comes into the store."]

In North Jeolla Province, Jeonju and Gochang, over 150mm of rain fell overnight, causing a concrete retaining wall near the Haeri intersection on National Route 15 to collapse.

In the areas affected by wildfires in Sancheong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, and in the regions of Sichon-myeon and Danseong-myeon, a landslide warning was issued this morning (Jun. 14), prompting 49 residents to evacuate.

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.
전형서
전형서

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘<br> 지원

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘 지원
김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?

김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?
부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비

부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비
잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 <br>“김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”

잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 “김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.