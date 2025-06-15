Busan hit by heaviest rain in 122 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Here is a report on the record-breaking heavy rain situation in Busan.



A new record has been set for the highest hourly rainfall for June.



Let's first hear from reporter Jeon Hyung-seo about the intensity of the rain that poured down like a waterfall.



[Report]



The kitchen and living room floors of a semi-basement home were soaked and in disarray.



The rain that fell all night backed up through the bathroom drain.



Homeowners spent the night scooping water that rose to their ankles with buckets.



[Lim Myung-hwa/Busan Seo-gu: "I’d pour it out, go back, and pour again. Setting up three basins and alternating pouring them out, the water still came up to here."]



The rain was at its heaviest around 1 AM.



Rainwater also backed up through the balcony drain of an apartment.



Busan received an average of 150mm and up to 180mm of rain overnight, with particularly heavy rainfall of 61.2mm per hour recorded for one hour starting at midnight, the highest in June weather observations.



Reports of flooded roads and homes followed, and strong winds caused trees to fall in various places.



Around 2:30 AM, a woman in her 30s fell into an open manhole on a road in Yeonje-gu, Busan, and was rescued by a passerby.



[Lee Ji-won/Busan Yeonje-gu: "The manholes were shaking a lot, and the water was overflowing quite a bit. Since this area is prone to flooding, a lot of water also comes into the store."]



In North Jeolla Province, Jeonju and Gochang, over 150mm of rain fell overnight, causing a concrete retaining wall near the Haeri intersection on National Route 15 to collapse.



In the areas affected by wildfires in Sancheong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, and in the regions of Sichon-myeon and Danseong-myeon, a landslide warning was issued this morning (Jun. 14), prompting 49 residents to evacuate.



This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.



