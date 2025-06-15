News 9

Nationwide rain expected Saturday

입력 2025.06.15 (01:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The heavy rain that has poured mainly in the southern regions will expand nationwide tomorrow (Jun. 15).

Let's take a look at the report by meteorologist Kim Se-hyun on how much rain will fall, and in which areas.

[Report]

This is the walking path near Oncheoncheon Stream in Busan.

Heavy rain poured down, and within just one hour, the water rose significantly.

Around 1 AM today (Jun. 14), 61.2mm of very heavy rain fell in Busan's Jung-gu in just one hour.

This is the highest hourly rainfall recorded in June since observations began in the Busan area in 1904.

Heavy rain fell not only in Busan but also in various parts of the southern regions and Jeju.

From yesterday (Jun. 13) to today, 256.5mm of rain was recorded in the mountainous areas of Jeju, 178.4mm in Busan, and 157.9mm in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

The strong and heavy rain occurred because tropical moisture was brought into the Korean Peninsula by strong winds in the lower atmosphere.

The moisture collided with the relatively cool air and terrain present in our country, creating strong rain clouds.

While the rain stopped in most areas this afternoon, rain is forecasted to return nationwide starting tomorrow afternoon.

[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "Rain will start in the western regions in the afternoon and gradually expand nationwide. Very heavy rain of around 30mm per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in the central region, southern coast, and Jeju Island."]

The expected amount of rain is over 120mm in southern Jeju, and between 20 to 80mm in the metropolitan area and southern coast.

The rain is expected to mostly stop by the morning of the day after tomorrow (Jun. 16), but there may still be rain in the central region and Jeju Island.

With heavy rain already having fallen and more forecasted, a 'caution' level landslide warning has been issued for southern regions including Busan and North Jeolla Province, as well as Jeju.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Nationwide rain expected Saturday
    • 입력 2025-06-15 01:48:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The heavy rain that has poured mainly in the southern regions will expand nationwide tomorrow (Jun. 15).

Let's take a look at the report by meteorologist Kim Se-hyun on how much rain will fall, and in which areas.

[Report]

This is the walking path near Oncheoncheon Stream in Busan.

Heavy rain poured down, and within just one hour, the water rose significantly.

Around 1 AM today (Jun. 14), 61.2mm of very heavy rain fell in Busan's Jung-gu in just one hour.

This is the highest hourly rainfall recorded in June since observations began in the Busan area in 1904.

Heavy rain fell not only in Busan but also in various parts of the southern regions and Jeju.

From yesterday (Jun. 13) to today, 256.5mm of rain was recorded in the mountainous areas of Jeju, 178.4mm in Busan, and 157.9mm in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

The strong and heavy rain occurred because tropical moisture was brought into the Korean Peninsula by strong winds in the lower atmosphere.

The moisture collided with the relatively cool air and terrain present in our country, creating strong rain clouds.

While the rain stopped in most areas this afternoon, rain is forecasted to return nationwide starting tomorrow afternoon.

[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "Rain will start in the western regions in the afternoon and gradually expand nationwide. Very heavy rain of around 30mm per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in the central region, southern coast, and Jeju Island."]

The expected amount of rain is over 120mm in southern Jeju, and between 20 to 80mm in the metropolitan area and southern coast.

The rain is expected to mostly stop by the morning of the day after tomorrow (Jun. 16), but there may still be rain in the central region and Jeju Island.

With heavy rain already having fallen and more forecasted, a 'caution' level landslide warning has been issued for southern regions including Busan and North Jeolla Province, as well as Jeju.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘<br> 지원

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘 지원
김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?

김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?
부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비

부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비
잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 <br>“김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”

잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 “김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.