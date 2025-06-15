Nationwide rain expected Saturday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The heavy rain that has poured mainly in the southern regions will expand nationwide tomorrow (Jun. 15).



Let's take a look at the report by meteorologist Kim Se-hyun on how much rain will fall, and in which areas.



[Report]



This is the walking path near Oncheoncheon Stream in Busan.



Heavy rain poured down, and within just one hour, the water rose significantly.



Around 1 AM today (Jun. 14), 61.2mm of very heavy rain fell in Busan's Jung-gu in just one hour.



This is the highest hourly rainfall recorded in June since observations began in the Busan area in 1904.



Heavy rain fell not only in Busan but also in various parts of the southern regions and Jeju.



From yesterday (Jun. 13) to today, 256.5mm of rain was recorded in the mountainous areas of Jeju, 178.4mm in Busan, and 157.9mm in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



The strong and heavy rain occurred because tropical moisture was brought into the Korean Peninsula by strong winds in the lower atmosphere.



The moisture collided with the relatively cool air and terrain present in our country, creating strong rain clouds.



While the rain stopped in most areas this afternoon, rain is forecasted to return nationwide starting tomorrow afternoon.



[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "Rain will start in the western regions in the afternoon and gradually expand nationwide. Very heavy rain of around 30mm per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in the central region, southern coast, and Jeju Island."]



The expected amount of rain is over 120mm in southern Jeju, and between 20 to 80mm in the metropolitan area and southern coast.



The rain is expected to mostly stop by the morning of the day after tomorrow (Jun. 16), but there may still be rain in the central region and Jeju Island.



With heavy rain already having fallen and more forecasted, a 'caution' level landslide warning has been issued for southern regions including Busan and North Jeolla Province, as well as Jeju.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



