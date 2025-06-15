Rainfall radar issues earlier warning

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If any viewers went to the mountain stream this weekend, you should pay close attention to this news.



Reporter Lee Se-heum will explain how ankle-deep valley water can rise during heavy rain, along with ways to respond.



[Report]



During the 1998 Jirisan heavy rain disaster, sudden heavy rain that fell overnight caused more than 100 casualties.



Visitors to the mountain stream were caught off guard and had no chance to evacuate.



In most national parks with rugged terrain, the water level in mountain streams rise sharply during heavy rain.



What is now a calm mountain stream at ankle height can swell to the danger level marked in the back within just a few hours of rain.



To prevent such dangers, 'automatic rainfall warning devices' have been installed throughout national parks.



When rainfall exceeds a certain threshold, automatic alerts are broadcast to mountain streams or low-lying campsites.



However, since alerts sound only after it starts raining, there are limitations to early evacuation.



For this reason, a system that detects the possibility of heavy rain in advance and issues warnings has been expanded this year to 17 national parks, including Woraksan.



["Please evacuate to a safe place or return home."]



Using rainfall radar at the mountain peak, the system detects incoming rain clouds and starts issuing warnings 50 minutes before the rain begins.



[Hwang Bo-jeong/Director of Disaster Safety Department, Korea National Park Service: "Due to the topographical characteristics, the water level can rise quickly, so there may not be enough time to evacuate based on measurements from the rainfall station. We are supplementing this with rainfall radar prediction data to ensure safer evacuations..."]



The Korea National Park Service plans to gradually expand the .



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



