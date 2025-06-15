News 9

PPP urges withdrawl of PM nomination

입력 2025.06.15 (02:28)

[Anchor]

Chief of Staff Oh Kwang-soo has resigned voluntarily, and the People Power Party is focusing on these two individuals.

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, who is embroiled in the so-called "dad chance" controversy, and Lee Han-joo, the Chairman of the National Planning Committee, who is facing allegations of real estate speculation.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok is under suspicion of financial transactions with illegal political fund providers and various "dad chance" allegations related to his son's college entrance exams.

In a statement yesterday (Jun. 13), he clarified that he has repaid all debts and that his legislative activities have never influenced his son's college entrance exams, but the People Power Party continued its offensive.

They pointed out that his income over the past five years was 510 million won, while his expenditures totaled at least 1 billion won, raising questions about how his wealth could have increased.

They also sharpened their criticism regarding Lee Han-joo's "real estate speculation allegations."

The PPP pointed out that it has been revealed that the chairman had engaged in speculative transactions involving apartments, redevelopment zones, and commercial properties over a span of 30 years, and that he purchased commercial properties in redevelopment areas for his two sons, who were middle and elementary school students, as gifts for Children's Day. They claimed that the Lee Jae-myung administration's pledge to curb real estate speculation is "hypocrisy."

[Lee Han-joo/Chairman of the National Planning Committee/June 4th/MBN 'News 7': "If we show our commitment to housing supply, there should be no room for speculation to revive..."]

The People Power Party urged that a decision be made regarding the positions of both individuals.

[Ho Jun-seok/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The actions of these two individuals starkly reveal the hypocrisy and duplicity of fake leftists. They must make a decision soon."]

Neither individual provided additional clarification today (Jun. 14).

However, Kim's side plans to reveal their stance regarding the political fund allegations tomorrow (Jun. 15) and stated that they will explain the private debt issue in detail during the confirmation hearing.

Lee's side previously stated through a media outlet that, while he could not agree with viewing all the real estate he owned as speculation, he is fully aware that it could cause discomfort.

KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

