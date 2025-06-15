News 9

President Lee’s open communication

입력 2025.06.15 (02:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, President Lee's method of communication with the public is gaining attention.

He is actively utilizing social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as channels for messages.

Along with the news of President Lee's eldest son's wedding today (Jun. 14), reporter Bang Jun-won brings us the details.

[Report]

The day after suspending loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea, President Lee visited frontline units and border areas.

[President Lee/June 13th: "It is fortunate that North Korea immediately followed suit and suspended their broadcasts as we did, allowing us to resolve the noise damage."]

[Kim Dong-gu/Resident of Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "He has fulfilled the wishes of the residents."]

[President Lee: "I promised this during the election."]

President Lee is also detailing his on-site schedule through social media.

The concept is 'The day of Lee Jae-myung,' where he reports the previous day's schedule to the public, and he has been posting daily for five consecutive days, since the 10th.

President Lee's practice of communicating through social media has continued since his time as the mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province, and it continued during his presidential campaign.

[President Lee/May 24th: "I can meet face-to-face as much as possible. I often use the internet and social media; I've planned an idea for social media..."]

Suggestions made through social media are now being reflected in national governance.

The presidential office recently decided to install an additional camera in the briefing room to capture not only the responses of those answering but also the journalists asking questions. President Lee explained that he came across a suggestion by chance in the comments, found it meaningful, and acted on it.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office/June 8th: "This is in line with President Lee's proposal to enhance the public's right to know and the transparency of briefings."]

Meanwhile, today, a wedding ceremony for President Yoon's son, Dong-ho, was held at a venue in Seoul.

The wedding, conducted privately, was attended by family members and the leadership of the Democratic Party.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Lee’s open communication
    • 입력 2025-06-15 02:49:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, President Lee's method of communication with the public is gaining attention.

He is actively utilizing social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as channels for messages.

Along with the news of President Lee's eldest son's wedding today (Jun. 14), reporter Bang Jun-won brings us the details.

[Report]

The day after suspending loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea, President Lee visited frontline units and border areas.

[President Lee/June 13th: "It is fortunate that North Korea immediately followed suit and suspended their broadcasts as we did, allowing us to resolve the noise damage."]

[Kim Dong-gu/Resident of Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "He has fulfilled the wishes of the residents."]

[President Lee: "I promised this during the election."]

President Lee is also detailing his on-site schedule through social media.

The concept is 'The day of Lee Jae-myung,' where he reports the previous day's schedule to the public, and he has been posting daily for five consecutive days, since the 10th.

President Lee's practice of communicating through social media has continued since his time as the mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province, and it continued during his presidential campaign.

[President Lee/May 24th: "I can meet face-to-face as much as possible. I often use the internet and social media; I've planned an idea for social media..."]

Suggestions made through social media are now being reflected in national governance.

The presidential office recently decided to install an additional camera in the briefing room to capture not only the responses of those answering but also the journalists asking questions. President Lee explained that he came across a suggestion by chance in the comments, found it meaningful, and acted on it.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office/June 8th: "This is in line with President Lee's proposal to enhance the public's right to know and the transparency of briefings."]

Meanwhile, today, a wedding ceremony for President Yoon's son, Dong-ho, was held at a venue in Seoul.

The wedding, conducted privately, was attended by family members and the leadership of the Democratic Party.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘<br> 지원

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘 지원
김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?

김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?
부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비

부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비
잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 <br>“김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”

잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 “김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.