President Lee’s open communication

[Anchor]



These days, President Lee's method of communication with the public is gaining attention.



He is actively utilizing social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as channels for messages.



Along with the news of President Lee's eldest son's wedding today (Jun. 14), reporter Bang Jun-won brings us the details.



[Report]



The day after suspending loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea, President Lee visited frontline units and border areas.



[President Lee/June 13th: "It is fortunate that North Korea immediately followed suit and suspended their broadcasts as we did, allowing us to resolve the noise damage."]



[Kim Dong-gu/Resident of Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "He has fulfilled the wishes of the residents."]



[President Lee: "I promised this during the election."]



President Lee is also detailing his on-site schedule through social media.



The concept is 'The day of Lee Jae-myung,' where he reports the previous day's schedule to the public, and he has been posting daily for five consecutive days, since the 10th.



President Lee's practice of communicating through social media has continued since his time as the mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province, and it continued during his presidential campaign.



[President Lee/May 24th: "I can meet face-to-face as much as possible. I often use the internet and social media; I've planned an idea for social media..."]



Suggestions made through social media are now being reflected in national governance.



The presidential office recently decided to install an additional camera in the briefing room to capture not only the responses of those answering but also the journalists asking questions. President Lee explained that he came across a suggestion by chance in the comments, found it meaningful, and acted on it.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office/June 8th: "This is in line with President Lee's proposal to enhance the public's right to know and the transparency of briefings."]



Meanwhile, today, a wedding ceremony for President Yoon's son, Dong-ho, was held at a venue in Seoul.



The wedding, conducted privately, was attended by family members and the leadership of the Democratic Party.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



