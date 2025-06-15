Punishment for N. Korea leaflet senders

동영상 고정 취소

This morning, it was confirmed that a private organization distributed leaflets to North Korea from Ganghwa Island, and President Lee Jae-myung has instructed the relevant ministries to implement preventive measures and plans for post-incident punishment.



Presidential Office spokesperson Kang Yu-jung delivered this message in a written briefing and announced that a meeting of relevant ministries, led by the Ministry of Unification, will be held on the 16th to discuss comprehensive measures.



There are plans to take stern action against the private organization and individuals involved in today's distribution, depending on whether they violated relevant laws.



