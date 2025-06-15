Special prosecutors start preparations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The three special prosecutors leading the so-called 'three major special investigations' have been busy today (Jun. 14), which is a weekend.



Given the unprecedented scale of the investigation team being formed, securing an office to start work is not an easy task.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The three major special investigations must complete preparations such as forming the investigation team and securing an office within a period of 20 days.



The most urgent task is the appointment of the second-in-command of the special investigation team, the special prosecutor's assistant, who will assist the special prosecutor and lead the investigation team.



The special prosecutor investigating insurrection can have six special prosecutor's assistants, while the special prosecutor investigating Kim Keon-hee and the special prosecutor for the deceased Marine case can each have four. The search for candidates began immediately after the appointment of the special prosecutors.



Lee Myung-hyun, the special prosecutor in charge of the deceased Marine case, met with attorney Kim Jung-min, the lawyer for former Marine Corps investigation team leader Park Jung-hoon, yesterday (Jun. 13).



During this meeting, the special prosecutor proposed the position of special prosecutor's assistant, but attorney Kim declined, citing concerns about the fairness of the investigation.



Min Jung-ki, the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, is also reported to have met with former chief judge Moon Hong-joo on the same day to discuss the matter.



Securing an office that can accommodate the 'mammoth special investigation' team, which could range from 100 to 200 members, is also a key issue.



For smooth warrant applications, an area near the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-dong is preferred, but it seems challenging to find a space that can accommodate all personnel.



[Lee Myung-hyun/Special Prosecutor for the Deceased Marine Case/Yesterday: "If we are to conduct the investigation, Seocho-dong seems to be the best place, but I wonder if there is an empty space that can accommodate 100 people."]



In particular, the insurrection special prosecutor, Jo Eun-seok, who will conduct the military-related investigation, is looking for an office in facilities of the prosecution and police, as well as in government buildings like the Gwacheon Government Complex, rather than in commercial buildings.



In 2016, the Choi Soon-sil special investigation, which had about 100 members, rented three floors of a building near Seolleung Station in Gangnam, and the construction alone took a week.



Once preparations are complete, the special investigation will officially launch, typically marked by a signboard ceremony.



However, investigations can proceed even during the preparation period to quickly secure evidence.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!