Depression triples in 10 years

[Anchor]



From 2014, liver disease was the most common chronic illness among the 2030 youth generation for three consecutive years.



In the next three years, it was hypertension, but starting in 2020, an unexpected contender rises to the top.



It is depression.



The number of patients has more than tripled in ten years.



Why does the mind hurt more than the body? Are you taking care of your health? Today, we begin with the confession of a 30-something essayist who connects with readers through gentle words and illustrations.



Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok reports.



[Report]



These are the writings and illustrations of a 30-something online essay writer.



She reveals how school violence in middle school, followed by the deaths of her parents during her college years, tormented her with depression.



[Miella/pen name/32 years old: "Living only felt like suffering, and I often thought about wanting to disappear as if I never existed in this world. I felt like the sparkling me was disappearing."]



This 29-year-old woman had to take a break from college in her early 20s because daily life became too difficult.



[In depression treatment/29 years old: "They call it 'cognitive distortion'. How should I put it? Instead of objectively thinking of A as A, if there is a situation A, I tend to overinterpret it or think about it in a catastrophic way."]



The number of young people suffering from depression, which was 110,000 in 2014, has increased by 225% to 360,000 in ten years.



While there are personal causes, the traits of youth and the complex interplay of economic and socio-cultural factors also play a role.



[Kim Sun-young/Professor of Psychiatry at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital: "As they are new to society, they suffer from job insecurity, and due to the rising costs of housing and monthly rent, they experience housing instability. The digital environment is also seen as a very important factor. Seeing only the positive sides of others on social media can lead to an exaggerated perception of the gap between oneself and others."]



Looking at the global average prevalence of depression, it increases with age.



However, in our country, the prevalence among those in their 20s and 30s is as high as that of those in their 70s.



[Woo Young-seop/Director of a psychiatric clinic: "In our country, excessive stress begins accumulating from adolescence, while physical activities and social interactions that offer protection inevitably decrease. This is why depression tends to increase during youth."]



Unfortunate experiences in childhood and adulthood, social isolation, and loneliness all affect depression, with loneliness showing the strongest correlation.



[Miella/pen name/32 years old: "Loneliness seems to be a good ingredient for depression. When cooking, there are essential ingredients that must be present. Like those key ingredients, loneliness plays a significant role in making a person feel depressed."]



Active treatments such as medication, cognitive behavioral therapy, and interpersonal training are necessary.



[Kim Sun-young/Professor of Psychiatry at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital: "In youth, if treatment is provided, the prognosis is very good, and they show a quick response, so I think early intervention is necessary."]



[Woo Young-seop/Director of a psychiatric clinic: "It would be beneficial if various systems within social institutions, such as universities, military service, and workplaces, could be established to detect this early and help manage stress."]



During youth, when individuals are laying the foundation for employment and marriage, tailored welfare policies are also essential for preventing depression.



This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.



