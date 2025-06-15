News 9

Influx of Chinese capital in K-pop

입력 2025.06.15 (05:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

SM Entertainment has produced numerous idol groups.

Recently, the second-largest shareholder of this company is none other than Tencent, China's largest IT company.

Is it okay for China to aggressively enter the domestic content industry?

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.

[Report]

In April, a Korean hip-hop group returned to the Chinese stage after eight years, even releasing a Chinese-language album. Amid the movement to lift the Korean Wave ban, our entertainment industry seems to be gaining momentum in its entry into China.

Around the same time, there was a significant change in the management of SM Entertainment.

Chinese IT giant Tencent, has become the second-largest shareholder of SM.

SM announced a joint venture with Tencent, including the debut of Chinese idols, declaring its full-scale entry into the Chinese market.

[Shim Hee-cheol/Professor, Dong-A University Department of Entertainment Management: "It seems to be an intention to benchmark the DNA of K-Pop. Due to their mutual necessity and the development of the industry, we need to engage in exchange…."]

However, the influx of Chinese capital into SM, which is the origin of large domestic agencies and one of the top three agencies, carries a different significance.

Tencent's market capitalization is about 818 trillion won, which is 267 times that of SM. Even when combining the market capitalizations of the top four domestic agencies, the total amounts to only one-fortieth of Tencent's.

In particular, Tencent has already secured a significant amount of shares in other major domestic agencies.

[Lee Dong-yeon/Professor, Korea National University of Arts Traditional Arts Department: "If we do not carefully examine such Chinese investment companies, the Korean content market could be sold off or become weakened in the long term…."]

With expectations for active cultural exchanges between Korea and China, the influx of Chinese capital raises questions about whether it will be an opportunity or a crisis, suggesting that our cultural content, led by K-Pop, is facing a survival test.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Influx of Chinese capital in K-pop
    • 입력 2025-06-15 05:23:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

SM Entertainment has produced numerous idol groups.

Recently, the second-largest shareholder of this company is none other than Tencent, China's largest IT company.

Is it okay for China to aggressively enter the domestic content industry?

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.

[Report]

In April, a Korean hip-hop group returned to the Chinese stage after eight years, even releasing a Chinese-language album. Amid the movement to lift the Korean Wave ban, our entertainment industry seems to be gaining momentum in its entry into China.

Around the same time, there was a significant change in the management of SM Entertainment.

Chinese IT giant Tencent, has become the second-largest shareholder of SM.

SM announced a joint venture with Tencent, including the debut of Chinese idols, declaring its full-scale entry into the Chinese market.

[Shim Hee-cheol/Professor, Dong-A University Department of Entertainment Management: "It seems to be an intention to benchmark the DNA of K-Pop. Due to their mutual necessity and the development of the industry, we need to engage in exchange…."]

However, the influx of Chinese capital into SM, which is the origin of large domestic agencies and one of the top three agencies, carries a different significance.

Tencent's market capitalization is about 818 trillion won, which is 267 times that of SM. Even when combining the market capitalizations of the top four domestic agencies, the total amounts to only one-fortieth of Tencent's.

In particular, Tencent has already secured a significant amount of shares in other major domestic agencies.

[Lee Dong-yeon/Professor, Korea National University of Arts Traditional Arts Department: "If we do not carefully examine such Chinese investment companies, the Korean content market could be sold off or become weakened in the long term…."]

With expectations for active cultural exchanges between Korea and China, the influx of Chinese capital raises questions about whether it will be an opportunity or a crisis, suggesting that our cultural content, led by K-Pop, is facing a survival test.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.
김현수
김현수

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘<br> 지원

이란, 대규모 탄도미사일 보복 공습…미국 이스라엘 지원
김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?

김정은 “신형 포탄 생산 확대”…러시아 지원용?
부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비

부산, 6월 관측 사상 가장 강한 비…15일도 전국 비
잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 <br>“김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”

잇단 의혹 제기에 국민의힘 “김민석·이한주 거취 결단해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.