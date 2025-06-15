Choi Jin-ho scores two eagles

동영상 고정 취소

In the third round of the Hana Bank Invitational on the Korean Professional Golf Tour, Choi Jin-ho took the lead with two eagles in a single day.



On the par 5 fourth hole, Choi Jin-ho's wood shot from 247 meters away flew gracefully towards the pin.



The ball, which rolled over the edge of the green rough, stopped 7.3 meters in front of the pin, creating an eagle opportunity.



Successfully making the eagle with a broomstick putter, Choi Jin-ho surged ahead of Lee Hyung-jun to take the solo lead.



On the par 5 eleventh hole, he added another eagle by hitting a beautiful wood shot that landed right in front of the pin from 240 meters away, propelling him towards his ninth career victory in the KPGA.



