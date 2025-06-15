Seoul Queer Parade and counter-rally
Today, the 'Seoul Queer Parade' for LGBTQ+ rights was held in downtown Seoul, with an estimated 30,000 participants marching from Jonggak Station to Euljiro Entrance Station, according to the organizers.
More than 70 organizations prepared performances and various event booths, while the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency participated for the first time as a central administrative agency. The National Human Rights Commission did not open an official booth this year for the first time.
Nearby the event venue, a counter-rally was held by Protestant groups opposing the enactment of anti-discrimination laws.
