Photographing Korean War veterans

These white-haired elderly individuals are all Korean War veterans, each over 90 years old.



One person has been capturing their images on camera for the past ten years, vowing to remember their dedication and sacrifice.



The photographer, Mr. Rami, firmly refuses to accept payment for his work, stating that the price was already paid during the Korean War. Reporter Kim Hye-joo met with him.



["It happened naturally."]



The 18-year-old student soldier who fought in the Korean War has now become a 93-year-old veteran, but the scars of war remain.



[Ryu Jae-sik/Korean War Veteran: "A bullet hit near my heart and I lost strength. If it had been just one millimeter more, my heart would have burst, but it is still lodged beneath my heart, and I have lived for over 70 years."]



He sacrificed his flower-like youth to protect the country and its freedom, and his comrades who shared life and death also sacrificed their lives.



[Lee Jae-guk/Korean War Veteran: "Some people do not acknowledge the Korean War. That is the most disappointing thing for me...."]



As the war veterans are gradually being forgotten, the photographer has spent ten years capturing their images, framing their photos, and delivering them.



["You're talking about payments? You paid, 69 years ago."]



He has taken over 2,500 photos of veterans, visiting more than 200 cities to meet not only South Korean soldiers but also veterans scattered across the world.



[Rami Hyun/Photographer: "They are mostly in their early to mid-90s, so in five years, they will almost all be gone. Those who are protecting freedom and those who have protected it. I want to continue sharing their stories."]



The veterans of the Korean War, often referred to as the "forgotten war" due to its lower visibility compared to World War II or the Vietnam War, desire just one thing: to not be forgotten.



[Ryu Jae-sik/Korean War Veteran: "I want to leave knowing that these photos remain, and that the stories of the heroes of the Korean War are told."]



This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



