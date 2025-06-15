News 9

Photographing Korean War veterans

입력 2025.06.15 (23:18) 수정 2025.06.15 (23:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These white-haired elderly individuals are all Korean War veterans, each over 90 years old.

One person has been capturing their images on camera for the past ten years, vowing to remember their dedication and sacrifice.

The photographer, Mr. Rami, firmly refuses to accept payment for his work, stating that the price was already paid during the Korean War. Reporter Kim Hye-joo met with him.

[Report]

["It happened naturally."]

The 18-year-old student soldier who fought in the Korean War has now become a 93-year-old veteran, but the scars of war remain.

[Ryu Jae-sik/Korean War Veteran: "A bullet hit near my heart and I lost strength. If it had been just one millimeter more, my heart would have burst, but it is still lodged beneath my heart, and I have lived for over 70 years."]

He sacrificed his flower-like youth to protect the country and its freedom, and his comrades who shared life and death also sacrificed their lives.

[Lee Jae-guk/Korean War Veteran: "Some people do not acknowledge the Korean War. That is the most disappointing thing for me...."]

As the war veterans are gradually being forgotten, the photographer has spent ten years capturing their images, framing their photos, and delivering them.

["You're talking about payments? You paid, 69 years ago."]

He has taken over 2,500 photos of veterans, visiting more than 200 cities to meet not only South Korean soldiers but also veterans scattered across the world.

[Rami Hyun/Photographer: "They are mostly in their early to mid-90s, so in five years, they will almost all be gone. Those who are protecting freedom and those who have protected it. I want to continue sharing their stories."]

The veterans of the Korean War, often referred to as the "forgotten war" due to its lower visibility compared to World War II or the Vietnam War, desire just one thing: to not be forgotten.

[Ryu Jae-sik/Korean War Veteran: "I want to leave knowing that these photos remain, and that the stories of the heroes of the Korean War are told."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Photographing Korean War veterans
    • 입력 2025-06-15 23:18:56
    • 수정2025-06-15 23:32:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

These white-haired elderly individuals are all Korean War veterans, each over 90 years old.

One person has been capturing their images on camera for the past ten years, vowing to remember their dedication and sacrifice.

The photographer, Mr. Rami, firmly refuses to accept payment for his work, stating that the price was already paid during the Korean War. Reporter Kim Hye-joo met with him.

[Report]

["It happened naturally."]

The 18-year-old student soldier who fought in the Korean War has now become a 93-year-old veteran, but the scars of war remain.

[Ryu Jae-sik/Korean War Veteran: "A bullet hit near my heart and I lost strength. If it had been just one millimeter more, my heart would have burst, but it is still lodged beneath my heart, and I have lived for over 70 years."]

He sacrificed his flower-like youth to protect the country and its freedom, and his comrades who shared life and death also sacrificed their lives.

[Lee Jae-guk/Korean War Veteran: "Some people do not acknowledge the Korean War. That is the most disappointing thing for me...."]

As the war veterans are gradually being forgotten, the photographer has spent ten years capturing their images, framing their photos, and delivering them.

["You're talking about payments? You paid, 69 years ago."]

He has taken over 2,500 photos of veterans, visiting more than 200 cities to meet not only South Korean soldiers but also veterans scattered across the world.

[Rami Hyun/Photographer: "They are mostly in their early to mid-90s, so in five years, they will almost all be gone. Those who are protecting freedom and those who have protected it. I want to continue sharing their stories."]

The veterans of the Korean War, often referred to as the "forgotten war" due to its lower visibility compared to World War II or the Vietnam War, desire just one thing: to not be forgotten.

[Ryu Jae-sik/Korean War Veteran: "I want to leave knowing that these photos remain, and that the stories of the heroes of the Korean War are told."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”
안보실 차장 인선 마무리…<br>외교·통상 방점

안보실 차장 인선 마무리…외교·통상 방점
김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…<br>‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부

김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부
‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…<br>국민의힘 “사퇴해야”

‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…국민의힘 “사퇴해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.