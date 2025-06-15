News 9

SF's Lee Jung-hoo vs. LA's Edmon

입력 2025.06.15 (23:18) 수정 2025.06.15 (23:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball contributed to the victory with a walk that led to a grand slam.

Meanwhile, the other four balls hit by Lee Jung-hoo were all fielded by Tommy Hyun-soo Edman, who played for the Korean national team in the WBC, which sparked some discussion.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

Leading off in the third inning, Lee Jung-hoo battled persistently and drew a walk against the Dodgers' Japanese starting pitcher, Yamamoto.

Yamamoto, whose control was shaky due to the umpire's narrow strike zone, allowed two more walks.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Schmitt was at bat.

Schmitt hit a massive grand slam with a distance of 136 meters, breaking Yamamoto.

San Francisco won decisively with a score of 6 to 2, tying for first place with the Dodgers.

In his other four at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo hit ground balls towards second base.

Coincidentally, all four outs were fielded by Tommy Hyun-soo Edman, a biracial player who also represented Korea in the WBC.

Kim Hye-seong, who was waiting on the bench, didn't get a chance to play, so the much-anticipated friendly rivalry with Lee Jung-hoo did not materialize.

However, since the Dodgers suffered a complete defeat today, it is expected that Kim Hye-seong, who has good hitting form, will likely play in the second game.

Meanwhile, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who seemed close to being called up to the first team, is unable to play for the time being due to an unexpected injury.

He will rest for five days due to muscle pain in his right thigh and will begin rehabilitation afterward.

This is KBS News Jeong Chung-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SF's Lee Jung-hoo vs. LA's Edmon
    • 입력 2025-06-15 23:18:56
    • 수정2025-06-15 23:32:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball contributed to the victory with a walk that led to a grand slam.

Meanwhile, the other four balls hit by Lee Jung-hoo were all fielded by Tommy Hyun-soo Edman, who played for the Korean national team in the WBC, which sparked some discussion.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

Leading off in the third inning, Lee Jung-hoo battled persistently and drew a walk against the Dodgers' Japanese starting pitcher, Yamamoto.

Yamamoto, whose control was shaky due to the umpire's narrow strike zone, allowed two more walks.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Schmitt was at bat.

Schmitt hit a massive grand slam with a distance of 136 meters, breaking Yamamoto.

San Francisco won decisively with a score of 6 to 2, tying for first place with the Dodgers.

In his other four at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo hit ground balls towards second base.

Coincidentally, all four outs were fielded by Tommy Hyun-soo Edman, a biracial player who also represented Korea in the WBC.

Kim Hye-seong, who was waiting on the bench, didn't get a chance to play, so the much-anticipated friendly rivalry with Lee Jung-hoo did not materialize.

However, since the Dodgers suffered a complete defeat today, it is expected that Kim Hye-seong, who has good hitting form, will likely play in the second game.

Meanwhile, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who seemed close to being called up to the first team, is unable to play for the time being due to an unexpected injury.

He will rest for five days due to muscle pain in his right thigh and will begin rehabilitation afterward.

This is KBS News Jeong Chung-hee.
정충희
정충희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”
안보실 차장 인선 마무리…<br>외교·통상 방점

안보실 차장 인선 마무리…외교·통상 방점
김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…<br>‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부

김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부
‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…<br>국민의힘 “사퇴해야”

‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…국민의힘 “사퇴해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.