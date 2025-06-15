SF's Lee Jung-hoo vs. LA's Edmon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball contributed to the victory with a walk that led to a grand slam.



Meanwhile, the other four balls hit by Lee Jung-hoo were all fielded by Tommy Hyun-soo Edman, who played for the Korean national team in the WBC, which sparked some discussion.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.



[Report]



Leading off in the third inning, Lee Jung-hoo battled persistently and drew a walk against the Dodgers' Japanese starting pitcher, Yamamoto.



Yamamoto, whose control was shaky due to the umpire's narrow strike zone, allowed two more walks.



With two outs and the bases loaded, Schmitt was at bat.



Schmitt hit a massive grand slam with a distance of 136 meters, breaking Yamamoto.



San Francisco won decisively with a score of 6 to 2, tying for first place with the Dodgers.



In his other four at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo hit ground balls towards second base.



Coincidentally, all four outs were fielded by Tommy Hyun-soo Edman, a biracial player who also represented Korea in the WBC.



Kim Hye-seong, who was waiting on the bench, didn't get a chance to play, so the much-anticipated friendly rivalry with Lee Jung-hoo did not materialize.



However, since the Dodgers suffered a complete defeat today, it is expected that Kim Hye-seong, who has good hitting form, will likely play in the second game.



Meanwhile, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who seemed close to being called up to the first team, is unable to play for the time being due to an unexpected injury.



He will rest for five days due to muscle pain in his right thigh and will begin rehabilitation afterward.



This is KBS News Jeong Chung-hee.



