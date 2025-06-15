Line 1 Derby: Suwon FC vs. FC Anyang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the so-called 'Line 1 Derby' between Suwon FC and FC Anyang, a fierce battle unfolded.



The changing expressions of the club owners from each team, who sat side by side watching the game, were also a point of interest every time a goal was scored.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



With Anyang's promotion, this season marks the first 'Line 1 Derby' in K League 1 between Suwon FC and Anyang.



The winner of the first round in April was Anyang.



In a fierce battle on a wet field, Anyang achieved a complete victory over Suwon FC with a score of 3 to 1, showcasing the spirit of the promoted team.



At the time, the club owners, Suwon Mayor Lee Jae-jun and Anyang Mayor Choi Dae-ho, drew attention as they placed bets on the outcome. Ultimately, due to Suwon FC's defeat, Mayor Lee Jae-jun was photographed wearing an Anyang uniform for a day while performing his duties, which became the talk of the town.



This time, Suwon FC aimed for revenge at home, and in the 41st minute of the first half, Noh Kyung-ho scored the opening goal, prompting Mayor Lee Jae-jun to celebrate like a child.



It was a wonder goal with a right-footed shot that went straight into the top of the net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.



However, in the 19th minute of the second half, Anyang's problem solver, Mota, equalized with a header goal.



Amid the contrasting emotions of the two club owners, Mota struck again 10 minutes later.



He scored a comeback goal with a header, similar to his previous goal, which further heated up the atmosphere among the Anyang away fans.



Suwon FC continued to fight back to restore the balance, but a foul against the goalkeeper led to a canceled goal, and Anderson's penalty kick hit the goalpost, leaving them disappointed.



Ultimately, Anyang won 2 to 1, securing another 3 points in the Line 1 Derby and laying the groundwork for a rise in the rankings.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!